Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Global Strategic Business Research Report 2026, Focus on ABB, E.ON, ENGIE, Fermata Energy, Flexitricity, Hitachi Energy, Indra Renewable Technologies, Nuvve, OVO Energy, Renault

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) was valued at US$3.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) market is rapidly gaining attention as a transformative solution to the growing challenges of energy demand and supply management. V2G technology allows electric vehicles (EVs) to communicate with the power grid, offering a two-way flow of electricity. This capability enables EVs to not only draw power from the grid but also return it during peak demand periods, thereby helping to stabilize the grid and manage energy loads more efficiently. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally, driven by stringent environmental regulations and growing consumer awareness of sustainable practices, is creating a substantial opportunity for V2G technologies to become a cornerstone of the future energy ecosystem.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the V2G Market?



The growth in the Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) market is driven by several factors, including advancements in battery technology, increased EV adoption, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Battery technology has seen significant improvements in terms of energy density, charging speed, and cost reduction, making V2G more economically viable for consumers and grid operators.

Additionally, the expansion of charging infrastructure and the integration of smart grid technologies are facilitating the deployment of V2G systems. Changing consumer behavior, with a growing preference for sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions, is also boosting demand for V2G-enabled vehicles. Moreover, government policies and incentives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security are encouraging investments in V2G technologies, further propelling market growth.



Why Is The Automotive Industry Accelerating The Adoption Of V2G?



Automakers and energy companies are collaborating to integrate V2G capabilities into the next generation of electric vehicles and smart grids. These partnerships are driven by the potential for V2G to reduce the total cost of ownership of electric vehicles, as V2G-enabled cars can generate revenue for their owners by supplying power back to the grid.

The automotive sector, keen to differentiate its offerings in a competitive EV market, is increasingly focusing on developing V2G-compatible vehicles. Moreover, government incentives and pilot programs in several countries are promoting V2G as a strategy to optimize energy use, reduce grid strain, and support renewable energy integration, thus accelerating its adoption.



Can V2G Support The Shift Toward Renewable Energy Sources?



The rise of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power is another crucial factor driving interest in V2G technology. As renewable energy generation can be intermittent, V2G provides a flexible solution for balancing energy supply and demand. By enabling EVs to store excess energy generated during periods of high renewable output and return it to the grid during times of low generation, V2G helps smooth out fluctuations and maintain grid stability.

This capability is particularly valuable in regions with ambitious renewable energy targets, where grid operators are looking for innovative ways to integrate variable energy sources without compromising reliability.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Component segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25.9%. The Smart Meters Component segment is also set to grow at 23.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Component segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25.9%. The Smart Meters Component segment is also set to grow at 23.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $982.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.3% CAGR to reach $2.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Access a thorough analysis of the Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market.

Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Scope

Component (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), Smart Meters, Home Energy Management (HEM), Other Components)

Technology (Power Electronics Technology, Software Technology)

Charging Type (Unidirectional Charging, Bidirectional Charging)

Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Impact of Renewable Energy Integration on V2G Systems

Trends in Smart Grid and Energy Storage Solutions

Influence of Government Incentives and Regulations

Role of V2G in Reducing Carbon Emissions

Increasing Investment in V2G Infrastructure

Impact of Battery Degradation Concerns on V2G Adoption

Expansion of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication

Opportunities in Demand Response and Energy Trading

Trends in Bi-Directional Charging Technology

Influence of Utility Companies and Grid Operators

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 53 companies featured in this Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) market report

ABB Ltd.

E.ON SE

ENGIE SA

Fermata Energy

Flexitricity Limited

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Indra Renewable Technologies Ltd.

Nuvve Corporation

OVO Energy Ltd.

Renault Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbe8a0

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