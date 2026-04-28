Polypropylene Market Expected to Exceed USD 163.61 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polypropylene Market size was valued at USD 95.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 163.61 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period.

The packaging, automotive, and construction industries' strong need for polypropylene is responsible for its expansion. It is the ideal material for fuel-efficient vehicles and flexible packaging because it is inexpensive, robust, and lightweight.





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The U.S. Polypropylene Market was valued at USD 14.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.54 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2026 to 2035.

As the U.S. has one of the most cost-competitive propylene supply chains in the world, supported by an abundance of shale-derived propane that feeds PDH units at attractive economics compared to naphtha-based production in Europe or Asia, the country's polypropylene market is structurally well-positioned.

Accelerating Packaging Industry Demand Augment Market Expansion Globally

Demand increase for polypropylene is essentially structural rather than cyclical; it is not influenced by short-term economic conditions but rather by secular developments in the packaging, transportation, and vehicle engineering of commodities. Glass and metal containers are gradually losing ground to PP due to the packaging industry's drive toward lightweight, resealable, and microwaveable shapes. PP compounds are the main beneficiary in interior, exterior, and under-hood applications as a result of the car industry's legislated fuel efficiency and pollution standards, which force the systematic replacement of metal components with lighter plastic alternatives. Even when one regional economy slows down, demand growth from another usually keeps the global market momentum going since these demand drivers function independently across geographies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Homopolymer segment dominated the Polypropylene Market in 2025 due to its commanding position in the highest-volume PP applications including flexible and rigid packaging. Copolymer segment is growing at the fastest CAGR as it is indispensable in automotive bumpers, dashboards, door panels, and appliance components that must survive cold weather impact events without cracking.

By Processing Technology

The Injection Molding process continued to have the largest share of the Polypropylene Market in 2025, due to the sheer volume of closures used in packaging and housings for consumer products globally. Extrusion Molding is one of the fastest-growing categories, owing largely to PP films, sheets, and fibers for uses such as sustainable packaging, non-woven fabrics, and geotextile materials for industries.

By End-Use Industry

Packaging held approximately 36% of Polypropylene Market revenue in 2025, reflecting PP's deep penetration across rigid and flexible packaging formats for food, beverage, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial product containment. Automotive is the fastest-growing end-use segment, driven by the global automotive industry's systematic effort to reduce vehicle weight through material substitution globally.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global Polypropylene Market with approximately 58% revenue share in 2025, anchored by China's position as both the world's largest PP consumer and increasingly its largest producer.

North America held approximately 15% of global Polypropylene Market revenue in 2025, with the U.S. as the dominant national market supported by cost-competitive PDH and refinery-integrated propylene supply.

Major Key Players:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Borealis AG

TotalEnergies SE

Braskem S.A.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Reliance Industries Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Sinopec Corp. (China Petroleum & Chemical)

PetroChina Company Limited

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Toray Industries, Inc.

Repsol S.A.

PKN Orlen S.A.

Recent Developments:

2026: SABIC launched a new line of certified recycled content polypropylene compounds for automotive interior applications, incorporating 30% post-consumer recycled PP sourced from sorted household waste streams and meeting automotive OEM mechanical and flammability specifications for interior trim applications without performance compromise.

2025: PureCycle Technologies commenced commercial operations at its Ironton, Ohio PP purification facility, producing food-contact-approved ultra-pure recycled polypropylene from post-consumer packaging waste using the company's proprietary solvent-based purification technology under long-term offtake agreements with major consumer goods packaging companies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Material Performance & Mechanical Property Metrics – helps you evaluate polypropylene quality through tensile strength, impact resistance, stiffness, flexibility, and thermal performance across different grades.

– helps you evaluate polypropylene quality through tensile strength, impact resistance, stiffness, flexibility, and thermal performance across different grades. Processing Efficiency & Conversion Analysis – helps you understand production performance through melt flow index, cycle time improvements, extrusion efficiency, and reduction in defects and material wastage.

– helps you understand production performance through melt flow index, cycle time improvements, extrusion efficiency, and reduction in defects and material wastage. End-Use Demand & Application Performance Insights – helps you identify consumption patterns across key industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction, along with performance benefits like durability and lightweighting.

– helps you identify consumption patterns across key industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction, along with performance benefits like durability and lightweighting. Lightweighting & Cost Optimization Trends – helps you assess how polypropylene supports cost efficiency and material reduction, especially in automotive and packaging applications.

– helps you assess how polypropylene supports cost efficiency and material reduction, especially in automotive and packaging applications. Sustainability & Recyclability Metrics – helps you evaluate recyclability rates, circular economy adoption, and reduction in environmental impact and carbon footprint.

– helps you evaluate recyclability rates, circular economy adoption, and reduction in environmental impact and carbon footprint. Industry Growth Drivers & Demand Expansion – helps you understand market growth fueled by rising demand in packaging and increased adoption in lightweight industrial applications.

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