Healthcare Education Market Report 2026 - Shortage of Healthcare Professionals Spurs Expansion of Educational Programs and Online Learning Platforms

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Education Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights into industry trends, competitive dynamics, and strategic growth opportunities.

The healthcare education market is on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $128.27 billion in 2025 to an impressive $217.41 billion by 2030. This dynamic growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%, highlights the increasing focus on digital health literacy and immersive learning technologies. The market's expansion is fueled by a pressing demand for remote healthcare training, continuous professional education, and personalized healthcare education solutions.

A key driver of this growth is the ongoing shortage of healthcare professionals across various disciplines. This gap is propelling the development of new educational programs, facilities, and online learning platforms. For instance, challenges such as the reported shortage of 177,400 Registered Nurses (RNs) in the UAE by 2032 underscore the urgent need for enhanced training solutions. The rising chronic disease burden and aging populations further exacerbate this demand, prompting an expansion of continuing medical education offerings.

The market is witnessing transformative trends, including the increased adoption of e-learning platforms, medical simulation tools, and VR-based training. Companies are integrating digital resources with in-clinic interactions to equip healthcare professionals with real-time information, thereby improving patient care outcomes. A notable example is Cipla's launch of CiplaMed 2.0 in August 2023, a platform providing extensive educational resources across 19 medical specializations, coupled with advanced analytics for enhanced learning experiences.

Significant acquisitions also underscore the market's expansion. In July 2023, HMP Global acquired the Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI), strengthening its portfolio in behavioral health education with NEI's well-regarded psychopharmacology programs. Such strategic moves are vital for fulfilling the complex educational needs of healthcare professionals.

Major players driving innovation in this space include Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare, among others. North America currently leads the market.

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Markets Covered:

By Provider: Universities; Continuing Education Providers; OEMs; Learning Platforms; Medical Simulation

By Delivery Mode: Classroom-Based; E-Learning Solutions

By Application: Academic; Cardiology; Neurology; Radiology; Internal Medicine; Pediatrics

By End-User: Students; Physicians; Non-Physicians

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Additional Information: The report includes a five-year historical analysis and a ten-year forecast, integrating data on market size ratios, GDP comparisons, and market-related expenditures.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $143.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $217.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Healthcare Education market report include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker Corporation

GE Healthcare

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Elsevier B.V.

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

McGraw-Hill Education

Harvard Medical School

Stanford University

Coursera Inc.

HealthStream Inc.

Symplr Inc.

PeopleFluent

Articulate Global Inc.

HealthcareSource

Trivantis Corporation

Gundersen Health System

Richmond Academy of Medicine Inc.

Wolters Kluwer Health

EBSCO Information Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwqm67

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