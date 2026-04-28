Same-day Delivery Services Industry Report 2026 by Type, MoT, Application and Region | Urbanization Fuels Same-Day Delivery Boom: Rising Population Drives Demand

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same-day Delivery Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The same-day delivery services market has seen significant growth, expanding from $11.02 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $13.25 billion in 2026 at a robust CAGR of 20.3%. The historic surge is driven by rising ecommerce, early courier network expansion, heightened demand for quick delivery, retail modernization, and escalating consumer expectations for speed. Future projections indicate a jump to $27.34 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.8%, owing to urban logistics expansion, increased demand for rapid delivery, and an emphasis on convenience-driven logistics.

The surge in urbanization is a crucial driver, facilitating streamlined logistics, cost reduction, and expanding delivery feasibility. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) forecasts a rise in global urban population to approximately 6 billion by 2045, propelling the same-day delivery market forward. In the face of growing urban sprawl, service providers can optimize routes and enhance operational efficiency.

Emerging technologies are pivotal in supporting this growth, with major players focusing on advanced solutions like air drone delivery systems to meet rapid service demands. These systems utilize UAVs for swift, direct deliveries. An exemplar of this trend, Amazon.com Inc. launched the MK30 drone in October 2023, a quieter, smaller, and lighter model with advanced safety features, enhancing delivery precision and speed.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In March 2024, Adenia Partners, a private equity firm, acquired The Courier Guy South Africa (Pty) Ltd (TCGSA) to leverage e-commerce growth and bolster last-mile delivery. TCGSA boasts a comprehensive network across South Africa, integrating smart lockers and kiosks to revolutionize express parcel services.

The competitive market features industry giants like FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Deliv Inc., and others, with notable presences in Asia-Pacific, the largest region in the market in 2025. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and others, with countries such as China, India, the USA, and Germany playing central roles.

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Markets Covered:

By Type: B2B, B2C, C2C

By Mode of Transportation: Airways, Roadways

By Application: Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Key Companies: The report profiles companies such as FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and many others.

Geographical Coverage: The study encompasses regions like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and other significant markets.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Same-day Delivery Services market report include:

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc.

Dalsey Hillblom Lynn

Amazon.com Inc.

Deliv Inc.

Postmates Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

DoorDash Inc.

Grubhub Inc.

Shipt LLC

Favor Delivery LLC

Citysprint Courier Services Limited

TForce Final Mile Inc.

American Expediting Company

Same Day Delivery Inc.

Jet Delivery Inc.

Prestige Delivery Systems Inc.

DC Express Inc.

Aztec Messenger LLC

Naparex LLC

Competitive Courier Service

Bks Sameday Courier LLC

Power Link Expedite Corporation

Econo Courier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y4smj

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