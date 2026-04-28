Electric Vans Business Research Report 2026: Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2030 - Global Trends Toward Sustainable Logistics and Circular Supply Chains Sustain Long-Term Market Momentum

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vans - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vans was valued at US$15.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$34.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Companies like Amazon, UPS, and DHL have already begun replacing large portions of their diesel-powered delivery fleets with electric vans to meet their sustainability targets. Moreover, the rise of same-day and next-day delivery expectations among consumers has placed significant pressure on logistics providers to optimize their delivery networks.

What' s Driving the Market Growth for Electric Vans Across Sectors?



The growth in the electric vans market is driven by several factors related to operational needs, technological capability, industry-specific demands, and regulatory influences. A major factor is the exponential rise in last-mile delivery services, which require reliable, cost-efficient, and clean vehicles capable of frequent stops in urban settings. Another important driver is the growing emphasis on corporate sustainability, pushing businesses to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions by electrifying their light commercial vehicle fleets.

Furthermore, the continued evolution of battery technology is improving vehicle range and reducing total cost of ownership, making electric vans increasingly competitive with their diesel counterparts. In parallel, the expansion of charging infrastructure across urban and suburban regions is eliminating a key barrier to adoption. New market segments - including electric camper vans for eco-conscious travelers and mobile service vans for electric-first entrepreneurs - are also emerging.

Additionally, global regulatory mandates such as the EU' s CO2 emissions targets for light commercial vehicles and similar laws in states like California are forcing OEMs to invest in electric van production and innovation. Lastly, increasing availability of model variety - from compact city vans to larger panel vans - ensures the technology is accessible and viable across multiple use cases and business sizes, contributing to steady and widespread market growth.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Electric Vehicle Propulsion segment, which is expected to reach US$21.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.9%. The Hybrid Electric Vehicle Propulsion segment is also set to grow at 16.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Electric Vehicle Propulsion segment, which is expected to reach US$21.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.9%. The Hybrid Electric Vehicle Propulsion segment is also set to grow at 16.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.6% CAGR to reach $7.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle Propulsion, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Propulsion)

Range (Upto 100 Miles, 100 to 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles)

Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

Battery (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Electric Vans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Urban Emission Zones and Clean Delivery Regulations Throw the Spotlight on Electric Vans for Commercial Use

Rapid Expansion of E-Commerce and Last-Mile Delivery Networks Drives Demand for Light-Duty Electric Vans

Advancements in Battery Range, Fast Charging, and Load Capacity Strengthen the Business Case for Fleet Operators

OEM Launches of Purpose-Built Electric Van Platforms Expand Product Variety Across Payload Classes

Integration with Telematics and Fleet Management Tools Enhances Operational Efficiency and Route Optimization

Growing Corporate ESG Commitments Accelerate Shift Toward Zero-Emission Commercial Transport Solutions

Availability of Leasing, Battery-as-a-Service, and Subscription Models Lowers TCO Barriers for Fleet Deployment

Supportive Urban Infrastructure and Charging Ecosystem Development Propel Market Scalability

Noise-Sensitive Zones and Nighttime Delivery Needs Generate Opportunities for Low-Noise Electric Vans

Increasing Interest from Municipalities, Utilities, and Postal Services Expands Public Sector Adoption

Improved Driver Comfort, Safety Features, and Cabin Ergonomics Drive Preference Over ICE Counterparts

Global Trends Toward Sustainable Logistics and Circular Supply Chains Sustain Long-Term Market Momentum

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Electric Vans market report

Arrival Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Farizon Auto (Geely)

Fiat Professional

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company (BrightDrop)

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia Corporation

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company)

Maxus (SAIC Motor Corporation)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Nissan Motor Corporation

Opel/Vauxhall

Peugeot

Renault Group

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Stellantis N.V. (Citroen, Peugeot, Fiat, Opel/Vauxhall)

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jh6iq

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