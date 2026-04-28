Shenyang Launches "Spring in Full Bloom" and May Day Holiday Campaign

SHENYANG, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Information Office of the Shenyang Municipal People's Government held a press conference to officially launch the 2026 "Spring in Full Bloom" and May Day holiday campaign. Districts, counties, and county-level cities across Shenyang will present more than 300 featured events under five major themes, using flowers as a medium, festivals as a catalyst, and sporting events as a driver of urban vitality. Together, they will create a magnificent spring spectacle where rich cultural heritage, dynamic competitions, and educational experiences complement one another.

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Romantic Shenyang: A Floral Journey Through Spring

During the May Day holiday, Shenyang will host the "Shenyang Floral Season", where visitors can admire the magnolias of East Tower, appreciate early blossoms at the former residences of notable historical figures, view vast tulip displays in Beiling Park, stroll among peach blossoms along Xinluo Street, seek cherry and crabapple blossoms on Changbai Island, enjoy peonies at Shenyang Imperial Palace, and immerse themselves in floral fragrances at the Shenyang Botanical Garden. In addition, more than 70 spring outings, flower-viewing excursions, ecological birdwatching tours, and rural fruit-picking activities will be offered, inviting residents and tourists alike to explore Shenyang's springtime romance of blossoms and spectacular bird waves.

Cultural Shenyang: A Treasure Hunt Through Heritage

Through a rich array of cultural relics exhibitions and intangible cultural heritage experiences, the city's museums, cultural centers, and urban reading spaces will co-create immersive cultural and educational programs. Visitors can explore Qing-era mounted archery culture at the Shenyang Imperial Palace, engage in a "cross-temporal dialogue" with heroic figures at the September 18th Historical Museum, or become "guardians" retracing revolutionary history at the Memorial Hall of the Former Site of CPC's Manchuria Provincial Committee. Residents and visitors are warmly invited to embark on a spring journey through the cultural lifeblood of Shenyang.

Trendsetting Shenyang: A Stylish Search for Fun

For performing arts enthusiasts, the Shengjing Grand Theater will stage prestigious performances, including the National Peking Opera Company's Concert of Peking Opera Classics and a piano recital by Maksim Mrvica. At the Liyuan Theatre, audiences can enjoy the large-scale music, dance, poetry, and visual production Impressions of Shenyang. Meanwhile, creative exhibitions by Chinese and international artists will be showcased at venues such as 1905 Cultural and Creative Park and Hongmei Cultural and Creative Park. Music fans can also head to the Olympic Sports Center to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of concerts by Chang Chen-yue and Jam Hsiao, experiencing the artistic vibrancy of Shenyang.

Dynamic Shenyang: A Sporting Dream Quest

Powered by professional sporting events such as the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and the Pump Track World Youth Challenge, Shenyang is set to ignite a citywide enthusiasm for spectator sports. Mass-participation events, including the "Northeast China Football League" and a half-marathon, will also be staged, alongside a range of ticket-stub-linked promotional offers. Visitors and sports fans are invited to enjoy world-class competitions, embrace the beauty of spring, explore local culture, and savor Shenyang's cuisine - experiencing a season that is both relaxing and exhilarating.

Leisure Shenyang: Discovering Leisurely Joys Among Blossoms

A variety of consumption-driving campaigns will be launched across commercial districts and retail businesses, featuring discounts, themed markets, and festive shopping experiences. Engaging activities span the Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Fair, the Laobeishi Fantasy Garden Party, and the Second Bread Carnival. Residents and visitors alike are welcome to immerse themselves in a joyful spring atmosphere and discover the colorful side of Shenyang.

Ten Signature Events with Enduring Excitement

This spring, Shenyang has carefully curated ten flagship events, including Factory BA, the Shengjing Theater Gala, the Laobeishi Spring Folk Culture Season, the Shenyang Botanical Garden Spring Flower Tour, the Cute Pets Fun Run, the Faku Ancient Town Garden Party, and the "Northeast China Football League" Intangible Cultural Heritage Showcase. Leveraging the popularity of scenic spots and urban commercial districts, the city has also unveiled Top 10 Outdoor Flower-Viewing Spots, Top 10 Museum & Education Destinations, Top 10 Rural Tourism Destinations, Top 10 Leisure & Entertainment Venues, and Top 10 Favorable Shopping Hotspots.

During the May Day holiday and the "Northeast China Football League" events, cultural tourism service stations will be established in key transport hubs, including the city's two railway stations and one airport. The "12345" hotline will be available around the clock to handle inquiries and complaints. Inbound tourism services will also be upgraded to ensure that visitors from China and abroad alike can travel with peace of mind, enjoy their stay in comfort, and move around with ease.

Source: Information Office of the Shenyang Municipal People's Government