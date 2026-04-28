SL Green Partners with Hyundai Motor Group on Newly Developed 15 Laight Street

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has secured the asset management assignment to launch the leasing of 15 Laight Street, a 109,000 square foot, newly constructed boutique office building in Tribeca owned by the Hyundai Motor Group (“HMG”). In connection with an investment made through an affiliate of SL Green’s $1.3 billion debt fund, the Company’s third-party asset management platform, Green Property Services, has been engaged by HMG to provide comprehensive leasing and asset management services for the property.

“Hyundai Motor Group is one of the world’s great institutions, and this partnership reflects the trust they have placed in SL Green to bring 15 Laight Street to its full potential,” said Harrison Sitomer, President and Chief Investment Officer of SL Green. “We are combining our credit capabilities with our leasing and operating expertise to create a seamless solution for a premier global partner and to create value in an exceptional building for prospective tenants.”

“Tribeca and Hudson Square are home to some of Manhattan’s most active creative, technology and media tenants, yet high-quality office supply remains meaningfully constrained,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing at SL Green. “The submarket has emerged as one of the most sought-after office destinations for leading technology and financial services firms, driven in large part by its appeal to the next generation of talent these companies compete aggressively to attract and retain. 15 Laight Street is a genuinely one-of-a-kind building with the abundant outdoor space, distinctive architectural design and best-in-class workplace quality that today’s most discerning tenants are seeking. We are bringing it to market at exactly the right moment.”

15 Laight Street offers tenants boutique office space across distinctive floor plates, featuring extensive outdoor terraces, oversized windows, healthy workplace infrastructure, and a curated amenity program. The building is available for immediate occupancy.

Doug Middleton of CBRE Group represented the ownership in the transaction. Leasing will be overseen by Steven Durels of SL Green and Ryan Alexander of CBRE.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2026, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 30.8 million square feet, which included ownership interests in 29.4 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 3 buildings totaling 0.8 million square feet owned by third parties.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global mobility and technology enterprise and one of the world’s largest automotive groups. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the Group encompasses Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, and a broad portfolio of automotive, robotics, urban air mobility and smart manufacturing businesses. For more information, visit www.hyundaimotorgroup.com.



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