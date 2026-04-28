Keel Infrastructure To Present at Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference in NYC

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (NASDAQ/TSX: KEEL) (“Keel Infrastructure” or “Keel”), a North American digital and energy infrastructure company, will participate in Needham’s Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, taking place May 12 and 13 in New York City. A management presentation will be held at 4:30 pm Eastern, on Tuesday, May 12.

Keel Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 4:30-5:10 pm Eastern

Presenters: CEO Ben Gagnon and CFO Jonathan Mir

Webcast Link

Additionally, management will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your sales representative at Needham.

About Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections already in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania and Washington in the United States, and Québec in Canada. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at www.keelinfra.com.