Behavioral and Experimental Economics Expert Ori Heffetz Affiliates With Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced that Dr. Ori Heffetz, a Professor of Economics at the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a Professor and Marcy Bogen Chair for Academic Excellence in the Department of Economics at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has affiliated with the firm.

Dr. Heffetz is an expert in applied economics, behavioral research, survey methodology, experimental economics, consumer behavior and mechanism design. His research applies an innovative, data-driven methodology that integrates laboratory and field experiments, surveys and other empirical techniques to study the psychological, social and cultural dimensions of economic behavior and develop improved metrics of well-being.

“Ori’s widely recognized expertise in designing rigorous surveys and experiments reinforces Compass Lexecon’s industry-leading capabilities in this area,” said Niall MacMenamin, a Senior Managing Director at Compass Lexecon. “These empirical methods have become increasingly important for our clients’ success in antitrust and other high-stakes litigation.”

Dr. Heffetz’s research has been published extensively in leading academic journals, including the American Economic Review, Management Science, American Economic Journals, Review of Economics and Statistics, Journal of the European Economic Association, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and Harvard Business Review. His work has also been featured in major media outlets, including The New York Times, The Financial Times and The Economist. He is a co-author of a widely used Principles of Economics textbook.

Commenting on his affiliation, Dr. Heffetz said, “I am excited to affiliate with Compass Lexecon and to work alongside its outstanding economists and professionals. The firm’s commitment to rigorous, data-driven analysis closely aligns with my research approach, particularly in the design and application of surveys and experiments. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help clients address complex economic questions in high-stakes economic environments.”

Dr. Heffetz currently serves as a member of the Bank of Israel’s Monetary Policy Committee, Chair of the Public Council for Statistics Israel and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Previously, he was a visiting research scholar at Princeton University, Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, and served on the Consensus Committee on the Policy-Oriented Assessment of Well-Being in the State of Israel for the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities.

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 25 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 19 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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