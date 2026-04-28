Electric Off-Highway Equipment Industry Business Report 2026: Decarbonization Pressure in Construction and Mining Sectors Throws the Spotlight on the Future $4.8 Billion Market - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Off-Highway Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Off-Highway Equipment was valued at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the electric off-highway equipment market is driven by several factors directly linked to technological advancement, changing end-user needs, and evolving operational environments. One of the primary drivers is the growing demand for low-emission, noise-free machinery in urban construction zones, enclosed mining environments, and environmentally sensitive regions.

The adoption of high-performance lithium-ion batteries with faster charging and longer runtime is making electrification more practical for high-utilization, heavy-duty applications. The increasing cost of diesel fuel and maintenance-intensive ICE equipment is pushing fleet operators toward electric alternatives with lower operating costs and fewer moving parts. Regulatory pressure from governments and municipalities to reduce carbon footprints and adhere to emissions caps is creating a favorable policy landscape that incentivizes electrification.

The rapid rise of ESG-focused investment is encouraging mining, construction, and agriculture companies to transition to cleaner equipment as part of their sustainability strategies. Growing awareness of occupational safety and health standards is also playing a role, as electric machines emit less noise and heat, improving on-site working conditions. Additionally, the electrification of support infrastructure - such as mobile charging systems, grid connections, and renewable power integration - is removing historical adoption barriers.

Equipment rental and leasing companies are increasingly adding electric models to their fleets, providing access to smaller operators and contractors. Public infrastructure investment, especially in green construction and sustainable urban development, is driving demand for clean machinery. Finally, as OEMs introduce a wider variety of electric models with platform flexibility, customizable configurations, and digital integration, the market for electric off-highway equipment is poised for rapid and sustained growth across global industrial sectors.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Excavators segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.3%. The Loaders segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Excavators segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.3%. The Loaders segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $603.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.8% CAGR to reach $994.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Type (Excavators Type, Loaders Type, Dump Trucks Type, Other Types)

Propulsion (Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Electric Propulsion).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Electric Off-Highway Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decarbonization Pressure in Construction and Mining Sectors Throws the Spotlight on Electric Off-Highway Machinery

Stricter Emission Regulations and Low-Noise Mandates Spur Growth in Electrified Heavy Equipment Adoption

Rising Fuel Costs and TCO Sensitivity Propel Market Shift from Diesel to Battery-Electric Platforms

Electrification of Underground and Indoor Operations Expands Addressable Market for Zero-Emission Equipment

Advancements in Battery Density, Swappability, and Fast Charging Drive Operational Feasibility in Heavy-Duty Use

Integration with Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Technologies Generates Demand for Electric-Ready Platforms

Increased Adoption of Modular and Scalable Electric Drivetrains Enhances Equipment Flexibility and Customization

Infrastructure Development in Urban and Environmentally Sensitive Zones Drives Preference for Low-Impact Machinery

Remote Monitoring, Telematics, and Predictive Maintenance Systems Propel Adoption of Digitally Connected Equipment

Growing Demand for Low-Vibration and Noise-Free Equipment Sustains Interest in Electrification Across Applications

Electrification of Support Equipment (Generators, Compressors, Loaders) Broadens Market Scope Beyond Core Vehicles

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Electric Off-Highway Equipment market report

CASE Construction Equipment

Caterpillar, Inc.

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Holdings Europe B.V.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Sany Group Co., Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74tkex

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