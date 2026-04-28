Live Streaming Pay-Per-View (PPV) Market Report 2026: Global Revenue to Hit $4.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The live streaming pay-per-view market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.88 billion in 2025 to $2.21 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 18.1%. This growth is driven by increased internet penetration, smartphone adoption, demand for live sports content, expansion of digital media, and enhanced broadband infrastructure.

Further growth is anticipated, with the market expected to surge to $4.2 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 17.4%. Factors such as rising demand for exclusive content, AR/VR streaming adoption, social media integration, and cloud-based services are significant contributors. Emerging markets are also seeing increasing demand.

Internet penetration is a key driver of this market growth, facilitated by improvements in infrastructure, connectivity initiatives, and affordability. For example, Eurostat reported that in January 2024, 30% of EU internet users participated in online courses or used online materials, up from 28% in 2022. This surge in online education reflects the broader trend, contributing to the expansion of live streaming pay-per-view services.

Leading players are strategically focusing on innovative solutions to secure a competitive edge, notably through video streaming subscription services. Veeps Inc. introduced 'All Access' in October 2023, offering fans unlimited access to an array of live shows, on-demand content, and exclusive artist features for a subscription fee of $11.99 monthly or $120 annually. This service includes exclusive concerts, music films, and more, alongside unique artist materials.

In January 2023, JW Player expanded its capabilities by acquiring InPlayer, enhancing its video platform offerings and streamlining monetization processes. This acquisition provides insights into audience behavior, fortifying JW Player's market presence.

Prominent companies in this market include Muvi LLC, Vimeo Inc, Dacast Inc, Wowza Media Systems LLC, Brightcove Inc, and Kaltura Inc. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth.

Report Insights:

Comprehensive coverage of market size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns.

Detailed examination of market characteristics and product offerings.

In-depth supply chain analysis, competitor landscape, and key innovations.

Exploration of emerging technologies such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Review of the regulatory and investment landscape influencing market dynamics.

Assessment of major market factors including AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic policy shifts.

Analysis of the total addressable market (TAM) and market scoring framework for growth potential.

Insights into market segmentation and geographic expansion, including new market entries in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape analysis highlighting key companies, financial deals, and market share rankings.

Markets Covered:

By Component: Solutions; Services

Solutions; Services By Applications: Schools; Corporates; Individual Teachers; Coaching Institutes; Other Applications

Schools; Corporates; Individual Teachers; Coaching Institutes; Other Applications By Verticals: Sports; Media and Entertainment; Education; Other Verticals

Subsegments:

Solutions: Video Hosting Platforms; Streaming Software; Content Delivery Networks (CDNs); Video Analytics Tools

Video Hosting Platforms; Streaming Software; Content Delivery Networks (CDNs); Video Analytics Tools Services: Live Streaming Services; Video Production Services; Technical Support Services; Consulting Services

Companies Mentioned: Muvi LLC; Vimeo Inc; Dacast Inc; Wowza Media Systems LLC; Brightcove Inc; Kaltura Inc; Vplayed Inc; InPlayer Ltd; Cleeng; BoxCast Inc; StreamShark; Switchboard Live Inc; Castr; StreamingVideoProvider Ltd; Phando; PrestoSports LLC; IBM Video Streaming; Ant Media Server Inc; JW Player; Uscreen; DaCast Plus; LiveU Events; EventLive Pro; Crowdcast Inc; Hopin Events.

Regions and Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain. Regions include Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast data available.

Data Analysis: Includes ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, complete with country and regional forecasts.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Live Streaming Pay-Per-View market report include:

Muvi LLC

Vimeo Inc.

Dacast Inc.

Wowza Media Systems LLC

Brightcove Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

Vplayed Inc.

InPlayer Ltd.

Cleeng

BoxCast Inc.

StreamShark

Switchboard Live Inc.

Castr

StreamingVideoProvider Ltd.

Phando

PrestoSports LLC

IBM Video Streaming

Ant Media Server Inc.

JW Player

Uscreen

DaCast Plus

LiveU Events

EventLive Pro

Crowdcast Inc.

Hopin Events

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3fdyl

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