Pakistan Bottled Water Market to Reach USD 446.18 Million in 2026, Driven by Health Concerns and Urbanization

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Bottled Water - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report is segmented by product type (still, sparkling, functional, flavored water), price point (mass, premium), packaging type (PET and glass bottles), distribution channel (on/off-trade), and geography (Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad).

The Pakistan bottled water market is poised for substantial growth, with its size projected to reach USD 446.18 million by 2026, up from USD 401.45 million in 2025. By 2031, the market is expected to surge to USD 756.94 million, driven by an 11.16% CAGR over the 2026-2031 period.

This upward trajectory is primarily attributed to increasing health concerns over tap-water contamination, accelerated urbanization leading to greater on-the-go consumption, and expanded retail access making bottled drinking water widely available. Both multinational and domestic brands vie for market share based on quality, price, and sustainability credentials. Regulatory enforcement against non-compliant producers contributes to market consolidation. Additionally, climate-induced disruptions, such as prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall, exacerbate municipal water supply issues, bolstering demand for bottled alternatives in key regions like Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad. Premium, sparkling, and functional water categories are rapidly expanding, catering to middle-class preferences for perceived purity and lifestyle alignment.

Rising health and contamination concerns

Health and safety considerations are significantly propelling the growth of Pakistan's bottled water market. Increased awareness of waterborne diseases and the detrimental effects of contaminated water consumption has escalated demand for guaranteed safe, hygienic drinking water solutions. As a result, consumers lean toward bottled water, spurred further by the inadequate access to clean tap water in various Pakistani regions. Following the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources' classification of 28 bottled brands as unsafe, the market has seen a shift towards certified brands, enhancing market trust and established players' competitive edge.

Urbanisation-driven on-the-go consumption

Projections indicating an urban population surge to 99.4 million by 2030 drive bottled water market demand in Pakistan. The burgeoning urban base necessitates convenient hydration options that cater to fast-paced lifestyles. The expansion of modern retail and e-commerce platforms improves access to bottled water, particularly appealing to urban consumers who opt for premium and functional water segments. These trends reflect broader societal transformations where modern lifestyles prioritize convenience, quality, and health.

Fluctuating packaging/raw material costs

The Pakistan Bottled Water Market faces challenges from fluctuating packaging and raw material costs, impacting manufacturers' production and pricing strategies. Volatility in materials like plastic resins, along with importing constraints and exchange rate disparities, complicates cost management. This environment pressures manufacturers to either absorb costs or adjust pricing, sometimes affecting consumer demand.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the report include:

Climate-induced tap-water unreliability

Government sanitation initiatives

Environmental concerns about plastic waste

Segment Analysis

By 2025, still water is projected to dominate the Pakistan bottled water sector with a 71.52% market share, driven by contamination concerns. Its affordability and availability ensure its strong market position. Simultaneously, sparkling water emerges as the fastest-growing segment with a 13.62% CAGR, spurred by modern urban palates and health trends.

The mass price segment holds an 83.67% market share, evidencing consumer price sensitivity, while the premium sector is forecast for rapid expansion (12.98% CAGR), supported by growing disposable incomes and health awareness.

Additional benefits of purchasing this report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising health and contamination concerns

4.2.2 Urbanisation-driven on-the-go consumption

4.2.3 Climate-induced tap-water unreliability

4.2.4 Expanding retail channels

4.2.5 Concerns over tap water quality

4.2.6 Government sanitation initiatives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating packaging/raw material costs

4.3.2 Environmental concerns about plastic waste

4.3.3 Quality consistency challenges

4.3.4 Intense brand competition hindering market growth

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Still Water

5.1.2 Sparkling Water

5.1.3 Functional Water

5.1.4 Flavoured Water

5.2 By Price Point

5.2.1 Mass

5.2.2 Premium

5.3 By Packaging Type

5.3.1 PET Bottles

5.3.2 Glass Bottles

5.3.3 Others

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 On Trade

5.4.2 Off-Trade

5.4.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.4.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.4.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.4.2.4 Home and Office Delivery (HOD)

5.4.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Punjab

5.5.2 Sindh

5.5.3 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5.5.4 Balochistan

5.5.5 Islamabad Capital Territory



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle S.A

6.4.2 PepsiCo, Inc

6.4.3 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.4 Qarshi Industries (Pvt.) Ltd.

6.4.5 Masafi LLC

6.4.6 Gourmet Foods (Pvt.) Ltd.

6.4.7 Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 Danone S.A.

6.4.9 Reignwood Investments UK Ltd. (VOSS)

6.4.10 Sufi Group of Industries

6.4.11 PakTurk Bottlers

6.4.12 3B Water Engineering & Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

6.4.13 Culligan Pakistan

6.4.14 Blue Water (Pvt.) Ltd.

6.4.15 Pineo Bottled Water

6.4.16 Shezan International Ltd. (Shezan Spring)

6.4.17 Sparkletts

6.4.18 Haleeb Foods Ltd. (AquaMax)

6.4.19 Al-Safa Water Company

6.4.20 Ravi Beverages (Springley)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

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