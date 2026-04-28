Playground Pediatrics Expands Pediatric Access Across Four States

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playground Pediatrics, a physician-led pediatric primary care services provider, is expanding across Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, with additional independent pediatric practices joining across these markets. The group practice now includes 19 locations across four states, supporting more than 70 providers and caring for more than 80,000 patients annually. This growth supports the long-term sustainability of community-based independent pediatric care while improving access for families in both rural and growing communities.



"Better outcomes for children start with better access to care. Playground's model strengthens the practices families already know and trust, giving them the tools and support to reach more children and deliver the comprehensive care every child deserves," said Scott Goss, CEO of Playground Pediatrics.

North Carolina

Purcell Pediatrics – joined Playground Pediatrics in March 2026. Serving families in Laurinburg and Rockingham, the practice delivers comprehensive pediatric primary care through a team of 5 physicians and 4 advanced practice providers, offering walk-in sick care and extended hours to improve access to its communities. This builds on Playground Pediatrics’ existing presence in North Carolina, with eight locations across the Triangle and southeastern North Carolina, serving more than 25,000 patients.



“Playground Pediatrics supports pediatricians who have been stalwarts of their communities,” said Paul Hain, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Playground Pediatrics. “As a pediatrician, I understand how challenging it has become to care for children while managing the demands of running a practice. Playground provides the support needed to stay focused on patients, deepen relationships with families, and sustain practices in the communities they serve.”

Georgia:

Cobb Pediatrics – joined Playground Pediatrics in January 2026. A trusted provider in the Marietta community, Cobb Pediatrics delivers comprehensive pediatric primary care through a team of 6 physicians and 3 advanced practice providers, offering preventive visits, immunizations, and ongoing support for children and families. This builds on Playground Pediatrics’ presence in Georgia, including locations in Warner Robins and Stockbridge.





Tennessee:

Kids Kare Pediatrics – became part of Playground Pediatrics in December 2025, serving families in Cookeville and Woodbine with a full spectrum of pediatric primary care. With a team of two physicians and five advanced practice providers, the practice offers same-day sick visits, urgent care access, and 24/7 on-call coverage to support families when they need it most.

Smyrna Pediatrics – joined Playground Pediatrics in March 2026 and, with a team of two physicians and one advanced practice provider, delivers comprehensive pediatric care from infancy through adolescence with a focus on continuity and long-term health outcomes.





Pennsylvania

PAK Pediatrics – joined Playground Pediatrics in October 2025. Serving families across Northeast Pennsylvania, this four-site practice delivers comprehensive pediatric primary care through a team of 8 physicians and 15 advanced practice providers, and expands access through EZ Care, a walk-in clinic providing timely care for minor illnesses. The practice also supports its communities through initiatives such as a food pantry, newborn classes, and other outreach efforts designed to meet families where they are.





About Playground Pediatrics

Playground Pediatrics is a physician‑led pediatric primary care services provider focused on supporting the long‑term future of independent pediatric practices. Built around the needs of pediatricians and the families they serve, Playground provides operational, strategic, and growth support while preserving clinical autonomy and community relationships. Guided by its mission to strengthen pediatric care so children can reach their full potential, Playground advances pediatric primary care across a growing footprint, improving access, outcomes, and care delivery in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.playgroundpediatrics.com .

Media contact:

Kate Stabrawa

720-318-4080

kate@horseshoecommunications.com