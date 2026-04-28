Electric Trucks Strategic Industry Business Report 2026: Global Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advancements in Battery Range, Payload Capacity, and Charging Speed

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Trucks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Trucks was valued at US$27.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$100.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the electric trucks market is driven by several factors related to industry-specific applications, regulatory enablers, evolving business models, and changing customer behavior. One key driver is the commercial sector' s increasing need to decarbonize logistics and meet net-zero goals, which is pressuring fleets to adopt clean transport alternatives.

Another is the rising operational cost of diesel-powered trucks - especially with volatile fuel prices - making the long-term cost benefits of electric trucks more attractive to fleet managers. The shift toward e-commerce and same-day delivery models has intensified the need for efficient, low-emission vehicles that can perform high-frequency, short-distance trips, positioning electric trucks as ideal assets for last-mile operations. In long-haul trucking, new battery innovations are making intercity electric freight transport a practical reality, further supported by the growing network of high-speed charging corridors.

Additionally, the introduction of purpose-built electric truck platforms, rather than retrofitted models, is enhancing performance and vehicle durability. Consumer and B2B demand for environmentally responsible services is also encouraging companies to brand themselves as green logistics providers, with electric trucks serving as a visible and impactful component of that strategy. These combined forces are creating a high-growth environment where electric trucks are no longer a niche innovation but a core pillar of future commercial transport.



Why Are Electric Trucks Gaining Momentum in Freight and Logistics?



Electric trucks are fast emerging as a transformative force in the freight and logistics sector, reshaping how goods are transported across short and long distances. This shift is largely fueled by the rising demand for low-emission freight solutions, especially as urban pollution and climate targets become focal points in policymaking.

Companies in logistics, retail, and e-commerce - such as Amazon, DHL, FedEx, and Walmart - are actively integrating electric trucks into their fleets to align with sustainability goals and meet regulatory requirements. With last-mile delivery volumes surging due to the growth of online shopping, the utility of light- and medium-duty electric trucks has expanded rapidly, particularly in urban and suburban routes.

These vehicles offer advantages such as reduced noise, lower operating costs, and access to zero-emission zones being adopted in major metropolitan areas. On the heavier end, companies are testing long-haul electric trucks with battery capacities sufficient for several hundred kilometers per charge, as seen in models introduced by Tesla, Volvo, and BYD. This transition is also being bolstered by the availability of tailored leasing and financing options, making it financially feasible for small and mid-sized fleet operators to electrify their vehicles.



What Role Does Technology Play in Redefining the Trucking Landscape?



Advanced technologies are at the heart of the electric truck revolution, propelling it beyond simple battery replacement for diesel engines. High-density lithium-ion and lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries now offer extended ranges, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced thermal stability - crucial for the operational reliability of commercial vehicles.

Emerging battery chemistries, including solid-state solutions, promise even higher performance levels in the coming years. In addition, the integration of telematics, AI, and data analytics is enabling predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and real-time route planning, significantly reducing downtime and operating costs. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology is also gaining relevance, allowing electric trucks to discharge power back into the grid during idle periods, thus creating new revenue streams for fleet operators.

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving technologies, and over-the-air updates are further elevating the value proposition of electric trucks, particularly in long-haul applications where safety and efficiency are paramount. Companies like Daimler, Scania, and Nikola are heavily investing in these innovations, paving the way for smarter, connected, and more autonomous electric trucking ecosystems.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Light Duty Trucks segment, which is expected to reach US$66.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.7%. The Medium Duty Trucks segment is also set to grow at 20.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Light Duty Trucks segment, which is expected to reach US$66.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.7%. The Medium Duty Trucks segment is also set to grow at 20.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 31.8% CAGR to reach $24.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Vehicle (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy Duty Trucks)

Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle Propulsion, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Propulsion, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Propulsion)

Vehicle Range (Up to 300 Miles, 300-600 Miles, Above 600 Miles)

Application (Logistics & Delivery Application, Construction Application, Waste Management Application, Other Application)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 466 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $100.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Electric Trucks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Emission Norms and Decarbonization Goals Throw the Spotlight on Electric Truck Adoption

Fleet Electrification Mandates and Green Logistics Policies Spur Growth in Commercial EV Truck Deployments

Advancements in Battery Range, Payload Capacity, and Charging Speed Strengthen the Business Case for Heavy-Duty E-Trucks

Rising Fuel Costs and Focus on Total Cost of Ownership Propel Shift from Diesel to Electric Fleets

Government Incentives, Tax Credits, and Emission-Free Zones Accelerate Procurement in Urban and Regional Logistics

Rapid Growth in E-Commerce and Last-Mile Delivery Drives Demand for Light-Duty Urban Electric Trucks

Development of Charging Infrastructure and Megawatt Charging Standards Unlock Long-Haul EV Viability

Corporate Sustainability Targets and ESG Reporting Requirements Generate B2B Demand for Clean Fleets

Technological Advancements in Regenerative Braking and Motor Efficiency Enhance Energy Optimization

Integration with Fleet Management, Telematics, and Predictive Maintenance Systems Drives Smart Logistics Adoption

Battery Leasing, Financing, and TCO-Based Business Models Lower Barriers to Entry for Fleet Operators

Localized Assembly and Supply Chain Diversification Strengthen Regional Manufacturing Ecosystems

Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Innovations Create Future-Ready Opportunities in Electric Truck Ecosystems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Electric Trucks market report

Ashok Leyland Limited

BYD Company Limited

Daimler Truck AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Isuzu Motors Limited

Kia Corporation

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Nikola Corporation

PACCAR Inc.

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Scania AB

Tata Motors Limited

Tesla Inc.

Volvo Trucks

Workhorse Group Inc.

Xos, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q5yb4

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