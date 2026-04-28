Flat Steel Market Report 2026-2034 - Shift Towards Green Steel Production and Expansion of Infrastructure Projects Driving Growth Worldwide

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Material, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flat steel market, valued at USD 561.3 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 784.5 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.79% from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific leads, holding a 41.2% market share. Growth is fueled by demand in construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries due to flat steel's strength, formability, and cost-efficiency. Technological advancements and regional industrialization further propel market growth.

Construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors are major drivers of the flat steel market. Infrastructure projects in emerging economies are escalating demand for hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel. India's infrastructure expenditure is expected to increase by 11.1% in the fiscal year 2024-25, with significant allocations to the railway sector. In automotive manufacturing, flat steel's lightweight and high-strength properties enhance fuel efficiency and safety. Investments in renewable energy, notably wind and solar, further bolster market expansion. Technological improvements in steel processing are enhancing product quality and applications.

In the United States, the flat steel market's growth is supported by construction and automotive demands, bolstered by government infrastructure initiatives. Construction spending increased by 2.8% from 2024 to 2025, indicating robust growth. The pursuit of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles also increases reliance on high-strength flat steel. Domestic manufacturing recovery and trade policies favoring U.S.-made steel reinforce supply chains.

Rising Demand for High-Strength Steel

The rising preference for high-strength steel impacts the flat steel market significantly, particularly in automotive and construction. Automakers seek to meet fuel efficiency standards with lighter yet safer vehicles, while construction benefits from stronger, more sustainable structures. High-performance steel grades are crucial as industries prioritize strength and efficiency.

Shift Toward Green Steel Production

Producers are transitioning towards sustainable manufacturing. Hydrogen-based DRI technologies are emerging as cleaner alternatives to traditional processes. Projects like Meranti's green flat steel plant in Thailand aim to substantially reduce carbon emissions. Regulatory pressures and the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials drive this shift.

Expansion of Infrastructure Projects

Global investment in infrastructure boosts flat steel consumption in transportation, energy, and urban development. Significant projects in the U.S. and globally rely on flat steel for their strength and durability. Partnerships and construction activities accelerate timelines, thereby expanding the flat steel market.

Industry Segmentation

Product Analysis:

Sheet and Strips

Plates

Sheet and strips dominate, representing 74.7% of the market due to their extensive industrial usage.

Material Analysis:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Carbon steel leads given its affordability and structural versatility, with alloy and stainless steel serving specialized roles.

Application Analysis:

Building and Infrastructure

Automotive and Other Transport

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Building and infrastructure occupy 40.7% market share, fueled by urban development projects and government investments.

Regional Analysis:

North America: U.S., Canada

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia

Europe: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia

Others: Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Asia-Pacific leads with over 41.2% market share, driven by industrialization and manufacturing growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include ArcelorMittal, China Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, and U.S. Steel Corporation. Companies are enhancing capacities, embracing sustainable processes, and focusing on innovation to stay competitive.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $561.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $784.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Mittal Steel Company)

China Steel Corporation

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Holdings Inc.)

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

United States Steel Corporation

voestalpine Stahl GmbH (voestalpine Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra45qz

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