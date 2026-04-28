Railway Track Market Size to Surpass USD 41 Bn by 2031 Backed by High-Speed Rail Corridor Expansion and Heavy-Haul Infrastructure Investments: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Mordor Intelligence, railway track market size is set for steady growth, increasing from USD 34.17 billion in 2025 to USD 35.23 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 41.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.11%. Growth is supported by strong investments across Asia-Pacific in high-speed and freight rail corridors, while Europe and North America experience slower upgrades due to cost pressures and regulatory delays. Companies offering integrated track solutions and digital monitoring capabilities are gaining traction, with innovations in smart components and pre-assembled systems improving efficiency and margins.





Railway Track Market Trends and Growth Drivers



Increasing adoption of public-private partnership models to fund rail infrastructure projects

Private investment models are gaining traction in rail projects, with long-term concession structures encouraging the use of high-quality track materials for better durability and lower maintenance over time. Countries like Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa are also adopting similar approaches, often combining track, signalling, and rolling stock into single contracts. While this improves long-term planning for suppliers, project timelines can still face delays due to regulatory approvals.



Rising need for heavy-haul rail tracks across resource-rich emerging markets

Major mining players are upgrading their rail networks with stronger, more durable track materials to improve efficiency and reduce maintenance needs. Instead of full overhauls, these companies are focusing on selective upgrades to handle heavier loads and extend asset life. This trend reflects a practical approach, especially when commodity markets are performing well.

Railway Track Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the most active region, driven by large-scale rail expansions in countries like China and India, along with growing metro projects across Southeast Asia. Demand is also supported by upgrades in Australia’s mining rail networks, particularly for heavy-duty tracks.

In contrast, Europe and North America show more gradual growth. Stricter regulations and a shift toward predictive maintenance are shaping investments, while lengthy approval processes for new rail projects are delaying fresh track demand.

Railway Track Market Segmentation Insights

By Rail Type





Standard Rail

Head Hardened Rail

Heavy Haul Rail

Crane Rail

Tongue Rail

By Component

Rails

Sleepers (Ties)

Fastening Systems (Clips, Spikes, Screws)

Switches and Crossings

Ballast & Sub-Ballast

By Application

Freight

Passenger – Conventional

High Speed & Bullet

Urban and Light Rail

By Rail Weight Class (kg/m)

Less Than 50 kg

50 – 60 kg

More Than 60 kg







By Material

Carbon Steel

Alloy and Head Hardened Steel

Composite and Hybrid Polymer

By Installation Type

Ballasted Track

Ballastless / Slab Track

By Track Gauge

Standard Gauge (1.435 m)

Broad Gauge (More than 1.520 m)

Meter / Narrow Gauge (Less than 1.067 m)**







Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Our assessment reflects observable trends in railway track investments and maintenance cycles, supported by consistent data validation and cross-market review. The structured approach enables clearer interpretation for decision-makers, particularly where differing methodologies across other reports can limit comparability.”



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/railway-track-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Railway Track Market Companies

ArcelorMittal SA

Nippon Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG

Vossloh AG

EVRAZ plc

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd



British Steel Ltd

AGICO Group

Lucchini RS

Taiyuan Heavy Industry (TYHI)

China Baowu Steel Group

Feralpi Group

Kimes Steel & Rail Inc.

Harmer Steel Products Co.

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Ansteel Group

JSW Steel

Progress Rail Services

Pandrol

Getzner Werkstoffe

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