Air & Space Forces Association Announces Winners of 2025–2026 StellarXplorers National Finals

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) proudly announces the National Champion of the 2025–2026 StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition: The Stellar Fellars from the California Academy of Mathematics & Science in Carson, Calif.

This year’s StellarXplorers season drew nearly 400 teams from across the nation, all taking on rigorous challenges in orbit planning, satellite design, and launch operations. After four rounds of online competition, the top 10 teams advanced to the National Finals, held April 22-24 at the Wyndham Denver Tech Center Hotel in Denver, Colo.

The Stellar Fellars earned the national title following an intense two‑day event that showcased exceptional technical skill, teamwork, and creativity. Close behind were:

Second place, “Buzz Back” from Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Md.

Third place, “Wolfpack” from Colorado Springs Cadet Squadron CAP in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“Each year, StellarXplorers demonstrates the incredible potential of the next generation of space leaders,” said Rebecca Dalton, StellarXplorers Program Director. “The talent, determination, and creativity these students bring to the competition are remarkable, and this season’s finalists set an especially high bar. Their achievements reflect not only their hard work but the bright future of our nation’s space workforce.”

More information about all finalist teams is available in the official StellarXplorers National Finals Event Program, and a full photo gallery of the competition and awards ceremony is available on Flickr.

While in the Denver area, finalists also visited the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum and engaged directly with industry professionals. Representatives from L3Harris, United Launch Alliance, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, Ansys Government Initiatives, and the U.S. Space Force shared valuable firsthand insights with the students on education and career opportunities in the space sector.

“Year after year, I am amazed by what these students are able to achieve,” StellarXplorers Director Rebecca Dalton said. “Their creativity, technical skills, and teamwork are truly inspiring, and this year’s competition showcased some of the most impressive talent we’ve seen yet. These young innovators give us great hope for the future of the space industry.”

The event concluded with an awards banquet, featuring a keynote address by Chief Master Sgt. Sarah K. Williams of the U.S. Space Force, which highlighted the connection between activities in StellarXplorers competitions and the real-world applications that the Space Force and space professionals utilize every day.

About StellarXplorers

The StellarXplorers Space STEM Program, created by the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), inspires high school and middle school students toward careers in space and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation’s future. The StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition provides specific training in the use of system simulation software, Systems Tool Kit (STK), as well as an interactive online course as a curriculum supplement and study resource for online quizzes given during the competition.

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 350,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.