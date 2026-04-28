AI Networking Innovator Eino Launches its Agentic Network Observability Platform

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eino, an innovator in AI-native network planning, design, and monitoring for enterprise networks, today introduced a new class of solution for enterprises known as Agentic Network Observability. Designed for enterprises with multiple network technologies and mission-critical use cases, Eino’s agentic solution uses a 3D Digital Twin approach of the physical environment to deliver real-time insights for almost any wireless networking technology, deployed together or separately. This enables enterprises, service providers, and channel partners to design, observe, and troubleshoot AI-native networks 90% faster than with existing solutions, with significantly improved performance, reliability, and incident resolution.

“Wireless connectivity is quickly becoming the nervous system for enterprise AI,” said Payman Samadi, Eino’s CEO. “Particularly as we are at the cusp of explosive growth for physical AI, enterprises are increasingly relying on a diversity of wireless network technologies to serve as the backbone of their mission-critical, AI-native networks. Our new solution was designed with this reality in mind.”

This new approach is quickly becoming a critical part of modern network operations, as connectivity has become a limiting factor for enterprise AI deployments, particularly for physical AI environments. As enterprises increasingly implement AI throughout their infrastructure, this shift is unleashing a flood of new endpoints: drones, forklifts, autonomous mobile robots, cameras, tablets, and other devices new to networks. The problem is that most teams are attempting to support new network demand profiles with tech stacks and approaches built during a very different era. Everything connected to the network has changed, but the way networks are planned, deployed, validated, monitored, and operated has not. Eino’s new approach solves the operational constraints imposed by outdated network operations methodologies.

A Unique Approach to Wireless Network Design and Monitoring

Leveraging a unique foundation in engineering and astrophysics, with a heritage that ranges from wireless research in Antarctica to advanced AI modeling, Eino’s founding team has built a new approach to network design and monitoring that moves at the speed of AI. Powered by NVIDIA GPUs and the latest frontier reasoning models, Eino offers unmatched granularity in ray tracing, computer vision, and digital twin creation. Whether deploying Private 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT, FWA, or a mix of wireless technologies in a single deployment, Eino’s solution collapses design cycles from months to days, solving the "hair on fire" scalability problems of multi-technology network operations.

Since launching its wireless network design solution in August 2024, Eino has scaled rapidly to support more than 40 major customers, including Global Systems Integrators and OEMs. To date, Eino’s AI native network design solution has been used in more than 5,000 network designs and deployed in 1,500+ production networks across critical environments such as airports, refineries, maritime ports, and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Introducing Agentic Network Observability

Today, Eino is adding to its leadership in wireless network design with its unique Agentic Network Observability platform to close the gap between design and reality. Combining its innovative design solution with purpose-built monitoring and reasoning agents, Eino’s new solution works continuously to detect problems, diagnose root causes, and adapt so enterprise workloads run exactly where they're needed.

Manage Multiple Wireless Technologies in Real Time - Eino delivers a single-pane-of-glass view into present and future connectivity across private cellular, WiFi, and DAS. Continuously monitor RF performance, user experience, and backhaul connectivity, indoors and outdoors. All without switching between technology-specific tools.



- Eino delivers a single-pane-of-glass view into present and future connectivity across private cellular, WiFi, and DAS. Continuously monitor RF performance, user experience, and backhaul connectivity, indoors and outdoors. All without switching between technology-specific tools. Leverage Agentic AI to Automate Network Observability - Eino's purpose-built reasoning agents go beyond threshold-based alerting. They bridge the gap between your site’s physical space, predictive RF performance, and real-time data across your network. Enabling automation that accurately identifies root causes and surfaces actionable recommendations, solving problems before users even notice. The Network Engineer can solve problems before they happen, remotely, without more truck rolls.



- Eino's purpose-built reasoning agents go beyond threshold-based alerting. They bridge the gap between your site’s physical space, predictive RF performance, and real-time data across your network. Enabling automation that accurately identifies root causes and surfaces actionable recommendations, solving problems before users even notice. The Network Engineer can solve problems before they happen, remotely, without more truck rolls. Unique Digital Twin Technology Powers Granular Visibility - Eino overlays real-time performance data onto an enterprise network’s 3D digital twin to see exactly where deployed coverage matches - or misses - the design intent. As a result, IT can validate deployments faster, identify gaps immediately, and continuously optimize.



- Eino overlays real-time performance data onto an enterprise network’s 3D digital twin to see exactly where deployed coverage matches - or misses - the design intent. As a result, IT can validate deployments faster, identify gaps immediately, and continuously optimize. AI Native Automated Reporting - Eino handles reporting for SLA compliance, performance benchmarking, and regulatory requirements. Eino generates the documentation you need to prove your network delivers what was promised without manual data collection or spreadsheet wrangling.



Agentic Network Observability from Eino is now available for purchase and deployment across enterprise environments worldwide. Interested parties can find out more at Eino.ai/observability

About Eino

Eino is the "shortest path" to AI-native networks, providing the intelligent connectivity needed to power the rapid expansion of enterprise agentic networks. As enterprises transition from legacy workflows to agentic network operations, Eino delivers the industry’s first vendor-neutral design and monitoring platform built specifically for the age of robotics, sensors, and autonomous systems. By serving as the "wireless nervous system" for the enterprise, Eino ensures a high-fidelity data pipeline that enables the real-time automation demanded by modern CIOs. For more information on Eino, visit https://www.Eino.ai/