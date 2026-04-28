electroCore to Present at the Market Movers Investor Summit on May 5, 2026

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit at the historic Bank of New York. Joshua Lev, Interim President and CFO, will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)



Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico’s, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen, and a surprise musical guest.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com