Dreame NEXT Launch Preview: Redefining Whole-Home Cleaning with Technology, Living Next Session to Kick Off

SUZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cleaning appliance industry is undergoing dual innovations in technology and user experience. From April 27 to 30, Dreame Technology will host the DREAME NEXT Global Launch Event in San Francisco, USA. Highlighting this grand gathering, the Living Next Vacuum Cleaner Session—scheduled for the afternoon of April 28—has become a focal point for industry insiders, promising a new exploration of high-end cleaning technology and user-centric experiences.





In a media interview, Yu Renzhong, Vice President of Dreame Technology and President of the Whole-Home Smart Appliance Business Group, noted that Dreame has always adhered to a "technology-driven, user-centric" philosophy. By deepening core technologies like high-speed digital motors and intelligent cleaning systems, the brand continues to push industry boundaries. At this Silicon Valley launch, Dreame will unveil the XT Combo—integrating 92 innovative technologies—a product that represents the pinnacle of Dreame’s cleaning expertise and redefines the potential of whole-home cleaning.

As the world’s first company to mass-produce 200,000 RPM high-speed digital motors, Dreame leads the industry in power technology. The XT Combo features an all-new 250,000 RPM ultra-high-speed brushless motor, delivering a quantum leap in cleaning performance with a 1300W rated power and 690 Air Watts of industry-leading suction. To achieve this technical milestone, Dreame’s R&D team spent two years overcoming six core challenges—including FOC algorithm optimization, aerospace-grade laser dynamic balancing, and special alloy impeller design—translating raw power into consistent, efficient cleaning.

The XT Combo also delivers disruptive advancements in cleaning efficiency and user experience. Its adaptive cyclone technology—unlike traditional fixed cyclone systems—dynamically adjusts airflow ports based on suction needs, boosting separation efficiency by 38.09% and reducing pressure loss by 57% for stable performance in complex cleaning scenarios. Addressing key industry pain points, it solves water absorption and hair tangling issues with a labyrinth water-air separation structure and SharkTooth Tangle-Free Brush. Paired with the Constant-Clean Active Washing 2.0 system, it achieves a 99.99% sterilization rate, enabling true "barefoot freedom" at home.

Yu Renzhong emphasized that Dreame’s innovation is rooted in real user needs. Since April 2025, the brand has run a global user co-creation program, gathering insights into daily cleaning frustrations—every upgrade of the XT Combo is shaped by this feedback. From dry-wet integration to a maintenance-free ecosystem, and from the intelligent edge-cleaning robotic arm to the automatic water refill and drainage system, Dreame has reimagined the role of high-end cleaning appliances with a comprehensive intelligent solution.

The upcoming Living Next Vacuum Cleaner Session in San Francisco showcases Dreame’s technological strength and embodies its core mission: "freeing hands with technology." As Yu Renzhong put it, "The best technology should not stay in labs—it should enter every home and enhance daily life." With breakthroughs in performance and intelligence, the Dreame XT Combo will deliver a more effortless, efficient cleaning experience to global users and set a new standard for the whole-home intelligent cleaning industry.

Company: Dreame Technology

Contact Person: HELEN TIAN

Email: tianxiaoyu@dreame.tech

Website: https://www.dreametech.com/

Telephone: +86-17305184865

City: CHINA-SUZHOU

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59879158-7bad-4f68-988c-26384b9ee7c4