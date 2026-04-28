Provident Bank Expands ABL Team with the Addition of Bruce Gibson as First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

ISELIN, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced that Bruce Gibson has joined the company as First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, on the Asset-Based Lending (ABL) team. In this role, Mr. Gibson will be responsible for originating, structuring, and managing complex asset-based lending relationships, while driving new business development and supporting clients across the ABL portfolio throughout the Northeast.





Mr. Gibson brings nearly four decades of asset-based lending experience, with a strong track record in sourcing and closing middle-market transactions and building long-standing relationships with private equity sponsors, advisors, and business owners. He will oversee all aspects of deal origination, underwriting, loan structuring, and portfolio management, while working closely with internal teams to deliver tailored financing solutions and support customers’ evolving capital needs.

“Provident Bank has built a strong ABL platform, and I'm looking forward to contributing to its continued growth,” said Mr. Gibson. “Having worked across a wide range of transactions, I have a deep appreciation for what clients need from a lending partner. I'm excited to bring that experience to Provident Bank and help businesses access the capital they need to grow.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Bruce to the team,” said Kenneth Kaestner, Director and ABL Group Head. “He brings deep expertise across the full ABL lifecycle, along with a proven ability to generate new business and structure complex transactions. His experience and relationships in the New York and New Jersey markets will be instrumental as we continue to build momentum, becoming the lender of choice for ABL solutions in the markets we serve.”



Prior to joining Provident Bank, Mr. Gibson served as Managing Director, Business Development at Webster Business Credit, where he was responsible for originating asset-based lending transactions across the Northeast. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles at IDB Bank, Capital One, and Sterling National Bank, consistently sourcing and closing significant lending opportunities and driving portfolio growth. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Lehigh University.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.98 billion as of December 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio - Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

Vested - Providentbank@fullyvested.com

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