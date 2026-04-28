Acquia Announces Significant Updates to Acquia Source and Launches Acquia AI

DENVER, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia today announced the next evolution of Acquia Source as a digital command center, a unified intelligent workspace where digital teams manage content, applications, AI agents, and analytics in one place. Acquia also announced Acquia AI, built into Acquia Source, giving builders the tools to create, manage, and deploy AI agents that optimize content, automate governance, and drive AI discoverability, all from a browser with no code required.

As AI reshapes how consumers discover information, the volume of content required to remain visible has grown sharply, while brand consistency and governance have become harder to maintain across a fragmented stack of disconnected tools. The average enterprise marketing team manages more than a dozen point solutions for content, digital assets, analytics, and governance, creating coordination overhead that slows execution and inflates total cost of ownership.

Acquia Source addresses this by unifying content management, digital asset management, and web governance into a single agentic command center, aggregating insights across every layer of the content supply chain, surfacing what needs attention, and deploying AI to resolve it. The result is the elimination of the operational overhead that disconnected systems impose on enterprise marketing and technical teams.

For organizations competing to remain visible in AI-generated results, Acquia Source addresses discoverability at the architectural level. Content is structured for both human engagement and LLM readability out of the box, ensuring organizations remain the authoritative answer in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) is built directly into the content creation workflow, eliminating the need for fragmented, third-party audit tools.

"Speed without governance isn't a solution for any team, it's a liability. Acquia Cloud Platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability, auto-scaling, and compliance for thousands of organizations, built on Drupal's open-source foundation that has powered the world's most demanding digital properties for over two decades. We built Acquia Source on that same foundation as the command center where teams manage content, applications, and AI agents in one place. Agents act as digital teammates, subject to the same roles, permissions, and constraints as any person on your team. That's the same governance model that made Acquia reliable and compliant in the first place. We just extended it to AI." – Ryan Studer, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Acquia.

Acquia AI enables organizations to build a portfolio of purpose-built agents or deploy Acquia's ready-made agents, which come with built-in knowledge and domain-specific skills. These capabilities deliver cross-channel ROI intelligence and insight-to-action workflows that empower organizations to make faster, more informed decisions and take real-time action at scale.

Every high-risk AI action in Acquia Source passes through Human-in-the-Loop governance, queued for human review with full audit trails and batch approvals, before reaching production. Teams operate at AI speed without losing editorial control, compliance confidence, or brand consistency.

"It’s refreshing to use a platform that eliminates the complexities of backend management. With Acquia Source seamlessly managing updates, we’re not just saving time, we’re setting ourselves up for significantly lower operational costs and a more efficient future." — Will McClung, Senior System Analyst, Conagra Brands

Coming soon, Acquia will enable any MCP-compatible AI agent, including Claude, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot, to integrate directly with Acquia Source. This means organizations can access their Acquia AI agents through the tools they already use, without being locked into a single AI vendor as the landscape evolves. General availability of this capability is planned for a future release.

These capabilities were unveiled during Acquia Engage Denver, the North American customer and partner conference and are available to Acquia customers from April 28, 2026. For more information, visit https://www.acquia.com/products/source

About Acquia

Acquia is the digital experience platform built for a world where your audience is both humans and agents.

As AI agents become active participants in how people discover, consume, and act on digital content, Acquia gives enterprise teams the platform to create, manage, and distribute experiences designed for both. Powered by agentic AI that orchestrates, not just advises, Acquia automates complex digital workflows within the governance guardrails large organizations require.

The world's #1 Drupal hosting provider, Acquia provides Acquia Source as a digital command center, a unified intelligent workspace where digital teams manage content, applications, AI agents, and analytics in one place.

Acquia. Built for what's next.

Media Contact



Owen Milbury

owen.milbury@acquia.com