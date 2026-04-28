Vanderbilt University Selects ABM for New York City Campus Transformation





NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Vanderbilt University to deliver its end-to-end ABM Performance Solutions (APS) model at its New York City campus. This effort will preserve and modernize the campus, which is located at the site of the historic General Theological Seminary in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, with ABM overseeing critical operations throughout renovation, startup and ongoing maintenance phases.

The 150,000 square foot campus will serve as a strategic outpost for Vanderbilt students, alumni, and partners in the Northeast. The university is restoring and modernizing the site to create flexible space for academic programming, professional development, internships, and events. With ABM’s operational oversight, the campus will combine historic character with modern performance standards. Importantly, the General Theological Seminary community will also continue to be served on the campus, honoring its longstanding presence in Chelsea.

“This project represents a unique opportunity to combine historic preservation with next-generation educational infrastructure,” said Scott Camp, President, Education at ABM. “We’re proud to partner with world-renowned Vanderbilt University as it brings its mission to New York City, and to support a campus that will inspire students and alumni while contributing to one of the country’s most dynamic urban communities.”

Scope of Work and Impact

With deep and broad expertise—from cleaning, engineering, and landscaping to EV charging, energy savings, waste/recycling, and athletic field care—ABM is a trusted partner for many of the nation’s leading higher education institutions, currently serving more than 200 colleges and universities.

Through ABM Performance Solutions, ABM will provide Vanderbilt’s New York campus with a comprehensive range of operational services designed to ensure optimal performance, safety, and long-term sustainability, including:

Cleaning, Maintenance and Engineering Services

Grounds Management and Exterior Restoration Support

Subcontract Oversight (including HVAC, Fire/Life Safety, Elevators, and Pest Control)

Event Coordination and Support





In addition to daily operations, ABM is working alongside Vanderbilt during the startup phase to ensure seamless integration of building systems and vendor contracts, with a focus on efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Vanderbilt in New York City

Vanderbilt’s New York City initiative builds on the university’s commitment to expanding access to professional experiences and industry partnerships. The campus plans to host Vanderbilt students participating in internships across finance, media, technology, and the arts, while also offering academic programming and networking opportunities for alumni and corporate partners.

With this expansion, Vanderbilt is strengthening its presence in one of the world’s most influential cities, deepening its ties to the Chelsea community, and creating new pathways for student growth and engagement.

“Vanderbilt’s New York campus represents a bold step in expanding opportunities for our students, alumni, and community members,” said James Kellerhouse, Executive Director of Operations & Engagement for Vanderbilt University. “This historic site will be a place where academic excellence, professional growth, and community connection come together. Working with ABM gives us confidence that the campus will not only honor its historic character but also deliver the modern and exceptional environment our community deserves.”

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.ABM.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67b9a84d-11dd-4241-af74-725213fc87e1