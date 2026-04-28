Leadership Team Expansion to Support the Need for Healthier Employees

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers of all sizes are confronting unprecedented economic and geopolitical pressures that are resulting in crisis levels of employee burnout and mental health challenges. These new labor challenges coupled with the well-known health risks associated with sedentary work are leading employers to search for new ways to improve employee well-being and build healthier, more productive teams.

To assist employers and the wellness providers who support them with the development and implementation of new employee wellness initiatives, CoreHealth Technologies, a global leader in employee wellness solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Matias Golob as Chief Wellness & Growth Officer. Dr. Golob will be instrumental in the design and development of effective workplace wellness programs that empower employees to make positive health choices using the CoreHealth suite of solutions.

This strategic hire reinforces CoreHealth’s commitment to helping organizations build healthier, more engaged workforces by combining industry-leading wellness technology with deep wellness expertise. Dr. Golob will work across customer success, sales, and product teams to drive client adoption and long-term program success, while partnering with employers and wellness vendors to deliver human-centered insights and personalized approaches to workforce well-being.

“Today’s HR and wellness leaders are seeking more than technological solutions and support. They want partners who understand their challenges and can help turn their wellness initiatives into concrete actions that result in healthier employees and foster a genuinely positive workforce culture,” said Michael Peters, CEO of CoreHealth. “Dr. Golob’s expertise will elevate the value we bring to our clients and play an important role in helping our clients build successful, high-performance wellness programs.”

Dr. Golob holds a PhD in Human Kinetics from the University of Ottawa and is a recognized expert in preventative health and participatory wellness design. His career has focused on helping organizations deliver inclusive, people-centric wellness strategies that move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches and better reflect how individuals live, work, and engage.

Known for his collaborative approach, Dr. Golob works closely with organizations to translate research and data into practical, scalable solutions that drive participation, engagement, and healthier workforces.

“I’m excited to join CoreHealth at a pivotal time,” said Dr. Matias Golob, Chief Wellness & Growth Officer, CoreHealth. “My passion has always been rooted in helping people, particularly those who are harder to reach, access and sustain meaningful health and well-being. What makes this opportunity unique is the ability to do that at scale. CoreHealth provides a powerful and flexible platform that allows us to design solutions that truly meet people where they are. I look forward to working with our clients and team to continue building programs that are impactful and built for sustained engagement.”

About CoreHealth

CoreHealth Technologies is a leading provider of corporate wellness technology solutions, helping organizations create healthier, more engaged workforces. Backed by over 20 years of experience, CoreHealth’s total wellness system powers customizable wellness programs, health risk assessments, challenges, and engagement tools for employers and wellness service providers. By connecting people, data, and technology, CoreHealth enables organizations to improve employee well-being, strengthen corporate culture, and deliver measurable health outcomes. For more information, visit www.corehealth.global.

Contact:

CoreHealth Technologies

Andrea McLeod

Marketing Director

andrea.mcleod@corehealth.global