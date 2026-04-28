NEW ANOLON® EVERLAST™ TRI-PLY CLAD STAINLESS STEEL COOKWARE

Vallejo, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anolon® debuts EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel, is a Restaurant-Worthy, Real-Life Ready cookware collection built for the intentional home chef. With professional performance, modern design, and sustainable craftsmanship, this sleek, modern heirloom crafted of premium stainless steel made without forever chemicals* is available now at www.Anolon.com, Macys.com, and in select Macy’s stores.

Anolon® EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel is an expansion of the EverLast™ Kitchen—giving consumers a wide array of evolved cookware options tailored to the home chef at every stage of their culinary journey. From the effortless entry point of ceramic stainless to the enduring performance of chef’s steel, i.e. Clad Stainless, EverLast™ offers a thoughtful progression of tools designed to perform, evolve, and cook alongside them for decades to come. As a family-founded and family-led brand, Anolon remains committed to crafting heirloom-quality cookware; this is reflected in the quality of its materials, the purpose behind its design, and the lasting performance cooks depend on.

“Consumers are more thoughtful than ever about what they bring into their homes,” says Greg Cairo, President & CEO, Meyer Corporation U.S. “The EverLast™ Collection delivers on all fronts—elevated design, enduring high-performance cookware that inspires confidence every day, all at a value rarely seen in the premium cookware space.”

Crafted from a thick aluminum core sealed between two layers of stainless steel, Anolon® EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel is fully bonded from base to rim and delivers rapid, edge-to-edge heating that extends up the sides of the pot or pan–eliminating hot spots and ensuring precise, consistent results every time. Its signature sealed rims ensure lasting beauty, resisting warping, corrosion, and degradation over decades.

Made without forever chemicals*, Anolon® EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel delivers a non-reactive stainless steel surface that preserves the pure flavor of acidic ingredients, ensuring wine sauces, citrus glazes, and tomato-rich recipes can simmer without worry. High-shine polished exteriors, a clean, minimalist silhouette, and seamless interiors with flush rivets allow for smooth utensil glide and refreshingly simple cleanup. Stay-cool long handles** provide a smoother, safer grip and are designed to hang neatly on overhead racks. Oven safe to 500° F (including metal lids), induction suitable, and fully dishwasher safe, Anolon® EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel is a beautiful, chef-grade collection that delivers powerful cooking without compromise.

New Anolon EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel is offered in two comprehensive sets and several open stock items:

11-Piece Set ($499.99) 1.25-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, 6-quart covered stockpot, 3-quart covered sauté pan, 8.5-inch frypan, 10-inch frypan, and 12.25-inch frypan with helper handle

10-Piece Set ($449.99) 1.25-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, 6-quart covered stockpot, 4-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle; 8.5-inch frypan, and 10-inch frypan

12.5-inch stir fry pan with helper handle ($99.99)

12.5-inch covered frypan with helper handle ($119.99)

3-quart covered saucepan ($99.99)

8-quart covered stockpot ($129.99)

All pricing is suggested retail. Please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing. *Product design does not involve intentionally adding to the cooking surface these materials, which may otherwise be present in the environment. **Stay-cool applies only to long handles. All other handles are not stay-cool and become hot to the touch during use. Use caution.

For additional information on Anolon EverLast™ Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel and other Anolon kitchen products, please visit Anolon.com or call 800-388-3872 (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. PT). Consumers can also follow Anolon on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

Anolon invites media members and influencers to partner through its affiliate program. For more information and to partner, please visit Anolon.com/Publishers or email press@meyer.com.

Anolon® is a prestige brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Anolon®, brands sold by Meyer include Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, and BonJour®.

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