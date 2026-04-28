New BendPak Wheel Spotting Dish Simplifies Lifting and Parking

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All BendPak brand two-post lifts now come standard with a new BendPak Wheel Spotting Dish Kit. The Wheel Spotting Dish makes it even easier to swiftly and precisely position a vehicle for service on a car lift. The kit is also sold separately for use with most installed two-post surface-mounted or inground lifts, or as a general parking aid.

“Our new Wheel Spotting Dish provides clear guidance on where to properly position most cars, trucks and SUVs for lifting,” explains Sean Price, BendPak director of product development. “By sharpening positioning accuracy and reducing time spent moving the vehicle, the spotting dish helps drive higher productivity. It’s also a handy accessory for homeowners, car collectors and anyone else who needs to park their vehicles in the right spot every time.”

How It Works

Simply pull the vehicle into the bay and place the driver’s side front tire just in front of, on, or just behind the spotting dish (depending on the vehicle drive type and wheelbase). That’s it!

Built to Last

The BendPak Wheel Spotting Dish is engineered for the rigors of daily use in professional shops. It’s made of heavy-duty steel to resist bending, cracking, and warping, while its corrosion-resistant powder-coated finish stands up to grease, oil, and harsh shop environments. Its wide design accommodates a range of passenger vehicles, including cars, trucks and SUVs. A low-profile ramp angle ensures smooth, effortless positioning. The precision-formed edges keep wheels centered without overcorrection, and the anti-slip ribbed surface offers superior traction during positioning.

The bright yellow spotting dish features a die-cut BendPak logo in the center. Measuring 14x12x1 inches, it weighs 9.5 lbs. The kit includes two 8mm x 50mm anchors to secure the dish to the garage floor.

The BendPak Wheel Spotting Dish Kit ships for free to most locations in the 48 contiguous United States. Learn more at bendpak.com/spottingkit or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment.

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