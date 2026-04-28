Ten Days After Forager Proposal, Board Has Yet to Engage; Ongoing Delay Raises Stockholder Concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forager Capital Management (“Forager”), the largest stockholder of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (the “Company”), with beneficial ownership of approximately 13% of the issued and outstanding shares, issued the following statement:



“We are surprised that ten days have passed without any substantive communication from the Board regarding our all-cash proposal to acquire the Company at a 75% premium to the 30-day VWAP at the time of our proposal. Our proposal represents a significant premium and provides stockholders with immediate and certain value.

To date, the Board’s only responses have been to adopt a poison pill and, for the first time in the Company’s history, issue a preliminary earnings release. These actions raise questions about whether the appropriate focus is being placed on evaluating a compelling proposal versus implementing defensive measures.

We believe the best way to maximize value for stockholders is prompt and constructive engagement on our proposal. Every day the Board delays both prolongs stockholders’ receipt of cash and reduces their IRR.”