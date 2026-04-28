Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

28 April 2026 at 15:00 EEST



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ihamuotila, Timo

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 153632/4/10

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Transaction date: 2026-04-28

Venue: VFSI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 18452 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 18452 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR

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Transaction date: 2026-04-28

Venue: HREU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30650 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 30650 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR

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Transaction date: 2026-04-28

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 898 Unit price: 9.1000 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 898 Volume weighted average price: 9.1000 EUR

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Total aggregated transactions

Volume: 50 000 Volume weighted average price: 9.0961 EUR

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com