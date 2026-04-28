Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
28 April 2026 at 15:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ihamuotila, Timo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 153632/4/10
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Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: VFSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18452 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 18452 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR
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Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30650 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 30650 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR
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Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 898 Unit price: 9.1000 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 898 Volume weighted average price: 9.1000 EUR
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Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 50 000 Volume weighted average price: 9.0961 EUR
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
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Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
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Nokia
Investor Relations
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