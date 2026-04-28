Richtech Robotics Announces Installation of ADAM Service Robot at tm:rw in Times Square; First Coffee Served to NBA Superstar Shaquille O’Neal

ADAM to serve coffee and beverages at NYC tech store focusing on future trends, technology, culture, and entertainment

Las Vegas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or “the Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces the installation of its ADAM service robot at tm:rw, a tech store in Times Square, New York. ADAM is situated at the front of tm:rw, serving coffee and beverages to visitors and passersby. The first coffee from ADAM was served to tm:rw brand ambassador, NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal on April 9, 2026.

“Our collaboration with tm:rw is emblematic of our approach to our business. tm:rw is focused on what’s next in tech, entertainment, and culture, and we believe ADAM is paving the way for innovation in service robotics. This is an exciting collaboration for Richtech Robotics, and we look forward to continued opportunities to demonstrate ADAM and our other offerings to consumer brands,” said Richtech Robotics’ CEO Wayne Huang.

Richtech Robotics’ robots aim to enhance business operations by working alongside employees in both the Commercial and Industrial sectors. The Company’s technology is designed to directly address key challenges within the hospitality and service sectors, such as labor scarcity, escalating overhead, and the need for reliable, round-the-clock automation.

ADAM is Richtech Robotics’ flagship robot accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor. It is a dual-armed beverage service robot that can interact with customers, provide drink recommendations, and adapt to changes in its environment.

About tm:rw

tm:rw is the global home of innovation. A destination where the world’s most advanced technologies, brands, and experiences come together – redefining how people discover, engage with, and experience what’s possible.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of the parties to deliver the anticipated benefits of the partnership to clients, and risks related to Richtech Robotics’ ability to realize the benefits of the collaboration described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Kelsey Romero

press@richtechrobotics.com