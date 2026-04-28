Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2026 in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Alight, Inc. (ALIT) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Alight, Inc. (ALIT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Alight, Inc. (“Alight”) (NYSE: ALIT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026 regarding Alight’s ability to execute on its claimed potential and maintain its promised dividend. If you purchased Alight shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/alight/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 15, 2026.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet”) (NASDAQ: GO) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026 regarding Grocery Outlet’s purportedly strong financial and operational growth. If you purchased Grocery Outlet shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/grocery-outlet/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 15, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com