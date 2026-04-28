Media advisory: MADD Canada and MADD Winnipeg Chapter to Host Walk on Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and its MADD Winnipeg Chapter will host a walk event in honour of Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day. The event will bring together volunteers, supporters, and community members in a symbolic procession to the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The Manitoba government designated May 1st as the Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day under the Victims of Impaired Drivers Commemoration Day Act passed in 2025. This annual commemoration day honours Manitobans who have been killed by impaired drivers and raises awareness about the devastating impacts of impaired driving.

Participants will walk in solidarity to honour impaired driving victims, including Jordyn Reimer. Jordyn was 24 years old when she was killed in an impaired driving crash on May 1, 2022, at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue while on her way to pick up a friend.

Media are invited to attend the Walk event. Interviews with MADD Winnipeg Chapter volunteers will be available upon request.

Date and Time: Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Participants will start walking at Broadway and going to the Legislature building Guests: Manitoba Minister of Justice and Attorney General, The Honourable Matt Wiebe

RCMP D Division Commanding Officer Scott McMurchy

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service Chief Christian Schmidt

Winnipeg Police Representative

Funeral Home Manager, Glen Eden Funeral Home & Cemetery Stefan Campbell

MADD Winnipeg Chapter President Trevor Ens

Victims of impaired driving including Jordyn Reimer’s family



Photo Opportunity Participants walking together and arriving at the Legislative Building.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada Regional Manager, Western Region, 1 800 665 6233 ext. 403 or tcrawford@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca