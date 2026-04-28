Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Vital Farms, Inc. (“Vital Farms”) (NASDAQ: VITL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026 regarding the implementation of its new enterprise resource planning system. If you purchased Vital Farms shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/vital-farms/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 26, 2026.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026 regarding Super Micro’s compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations. If you purchased Super Micro shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/super-micro-computer/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 26, 2026.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aldeyra”) (NASDAQ: ALDX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026 regarding Aldeyra’s reproxalap clinical trials. If you purchased Aldeyra shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/aldeyra-therapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 29, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com