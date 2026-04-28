Danbury Public Schools Expand zSpace to Advance Equitable, Career-Connected Learning

DANBURY, Conn., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc., a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, today announced that Danbury Public Schools has expanded its investment in zSpace, building on the success of its initial rollout to bring immersive, hands-on learning experiences to more students across the district.

What began in May 2025 as a strategic pilot across three middle schools and two high schools has quickly evolved into a district-wide initiative. Following strong early adoption, the district extended access in January 2026 to students in its alternative and expulsion programs, ensuring these learners could benefit from the same high-quality, career-connected experiences available at traditional campuses.

Now, with its latest expansion in April 2026, Danbury is scaling zSpace across all participating schools to full classroom sets of 30 devices per building. This shift enables true classroom-scale access within zSpace labs, allowing every student to actively engage in immersive lessons in real time.

The expansion supports a range of programs, including health sciences, chemistry, engineering, and career readiness, helping students explore real-world pathways through interactive, experiential learning. As teacher adoption has grown, zSpace has become an increasingly integrated part of classroom instruction, moving beyond demonstration to fully student-centered learning ensuring equity and access for learners.

“As we expanded our use of zSpace, it became clear that this was more than just an instructional tool. It was an opportunity to ensure equitable access to high-quality, career-connected learning,” said Dr. Kara Casimiro, Superintendent of Danbury Public Schools. “We were especially focused on providing students in our alternative and expulsion programs with the same opportunities available at our comprehensive high schools. As engagement and teacher adoption grew, moving to full classroom sets was a natural next step to ensure every student can actively participate in these immersive experiences.”

The district’s implementation also aligns with Danbury’s broader Academies model and districtwide career readiness strategy, including its 9th grade Career Exploration course, where students use zSpace experiences and Career Coach AI to investigate career pathways, analyze interests, and connect learning to future opportunities. Career Coach AI delivers localized, real-world labor market insights sourced from trusted data providers, helping students make informed decisions about postsecondary education and careers.

“Danbury Public Schools exemplifies how districts can move from early innovation to full-scale transformation,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “Their expansion reflects a deep commitment to equity, ensuring that every student, not just those in select programs, has access to immersive STEM learning and AI-powered career exploration. We are proud to support their vision as they continue building clear pathways from classroom learning to college and career success.”

With this expansion, Danbury Public Schools is strengthening its commitment to preparing students for college and career success while ensuring that access to innovative learning tools reaches every student, regardless of setting.

About Danbury Public Schools

Danbury Public Schools serves over 12,000 students across 19 schools, including Connecticut's largest high school. The district is committed to providing world-class educational experiences through innovative programs like the Academies of Danbury High School, which offers eight academies and 21 career pathways. The district's diverse student body represents dozens of heritages and countries, reflecting Danbury's position as Connecticut's 7th largest school district. For more information, visit www.danbury.k12.ct.us .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students to safely experience hands-on learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, or cost-prohibitive. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents, and its “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

Contact:

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Sr. Marketing Director

zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com