Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW), and zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against United Homes Group, Inc. (“United Homes”) (NASDAQ: UHG) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 regarding United Homes’ controlling shareholder Michael Nieri. If you purchased United Homes shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/united-homes/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 9, 2026.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“B&W”) (NYSE: BW) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 regarding the Power Generation Contract. If you purchased B&W shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/babcock-wilcox/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 13, 2026.

zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against zSpace, Inc. (“zSpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZSPC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in connection with zSpace’s December 2024 IPO regarding its failure to fulfill its obligations to a preferred shareholder and the risk of litigation. If you purchased zSpace shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s December 2024 IPO and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/zspace/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 22, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com