MANTECH Names Retired Army General Bryan Fenton, Former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, to Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of Cyber, Data and AI, Digital and other mission-focused technology solutions, today announced that retired Army General Bryan P. Fenton, a career Special Forces officer and former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), has joined its Board of Directors.

Fenton’s decades of leadership in complex global operations and strategic defense roles align with MANTECH’s mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to the national security community.

“General Fenton brings unparalleled leadership experience and a lifetime of service to our nation,” said MANTECH Board Chairman Kevin M. Phillips. “As we continue to solve our clients' most complex mission challenges, his strategic insight and deep understanding of the tactical edge will be instrumental in advancing our commitment to innovation and delivering a decisive advantage to our warfighters.”

As the 13th Commander of USSOCOM, Fenton oversaw U.S. Special Operations forces across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, totaling approximately 70,000 personnel. Prior to serving in this post, he commanded Joint Special Operations Command, served as Senior Military Assistant to two U.S. Secretaries of Defense and as Deputy Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. His distinguished career includes leadership roles spanning the globe, along with multiple deployments in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa and the Philippines.

“General Fenton understands that in today’s high-threat environment, speed and data-driven intelligence are the ultimate differentiators,” said CEO & President Matt Tait. “His expertise in leading the world's most elite forces will be invaluable as we accelerate our delivery of AI and cognitive cyber solutions. His vision perfectly aligns with our focus on always advancing technological superiority at the tactical edge.”

Fenton holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He was a U.S. Army Fellow at Georgetown University and completed negotiation and leadership programs at Harvard’s business and law schools and the University of North Carolina.

“It’s a privilege to join MANTECH’s Board and support an organization that has been a cornerstone of national security for more than five decades,” Fenton said. “MANTECH’s commitment to innovation is deeply personal to me. I’ve seen firsthand how the right technology can change the outcome of a mission, and I am eager to support their work to protect and defend our nation.”

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense & Space and Intelligence & Homeland Security agencies. In business for more than 57 years, MANTECH is a leading provider of critical solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, AI, data collection and analytics, machine learning, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at www.MANTECH.com.

Media Contact:

Sheila S. Blackwell

MANTECH

Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President, Enterprise Marketing & Communications

(m) 301.717.7345

Sheila.Blackwell@MANTECH.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cd56cd2-b722-4a7d-83ea-df8d3453d436