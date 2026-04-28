Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI), Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), and Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini”) (NASDAQ: GEMI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026 regarding allegations that Gemini overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform. If you purchased Gemini shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gemini-space-station/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 18, 2026.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules Capital”) (NYSE: HTGC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026 regarding the due diligence with which Hercules Capital conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process and/or its portfolio valuation process. If you purchased Hercules Capital shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hercules-capital/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 19, 2026.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Power Solutions International, Inc. (“Power Solutions”) (NASDAQ: PSIX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 regarding Power Solutions’ ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market. If you purchased Power Solutions shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/power-solutions-international/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 19, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com