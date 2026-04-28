QuestionPro and Ario Launch First Platform to Close the “Say/Do Gap” in Market Research

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro and Ario today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two things research has kept separate for far too long: what people say and what they actually do.

This joint solution combines consumer-consented, SKU-level transaction data from more than 100 retailers with always-on qualitative and quantitative insight communities. The result is a single, connected view of real consumer behavior, closing one of market research’s most persistent blind spots: the gap between stated intent and actual purchase behavior.

“For years, brands have had to stitch together fragments of truth and hope for the best,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder of QuestionPro. “This changes that. For the first time, organizations can see what consumers actually buy, without relying on assumptions or disconnected data sources.”

Ario’s data is a fully consumer-consented and user-controlled platform that enables brands to work with data that is both ethically sourced and behaviorally accurate, while also supporting grounded synthetic insights powered by real-world transactions and human context.

“For too long, brands have had to choose between what consumers say and what they actually do,” said Sumit Agarwal, CEO of Ario. “This partnership closes that gap. It brings transaction data and survey insight together in a way that just makes sense, like peanut butter and jelly.”

When organizations are pushing for sharper, more defensible decisions grounded in real behavior, not just stated intent. QuestionPro and Ario enable brands to validate claimed loyalty against actual purchases, uncover true brand switching and reveal hidden patterns across real consumer journeys. This turns fragmented signals into a clear, actionable view of what’s really driving decisions.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2005, QuestionPro is a global leader in online survey and research solutions that help organizations make smarter, faster decisions. The platform supports surveys, research insights, customer experience, workforce experience, polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and advanced data visualization, with privacy and compliance built into every layer. www.questionpro.com

About Ario

Ario is a privacy-first data platform that gives consumers control over their purchase data and enables brands to access consumer-consented, SKU-level transaction insights. By connecting real-world buying behavior across retailers, Ario helps companies understand what customers actually purchase, not just what they say they purchase. The platform is designed to support ethical, compliant, and more complete behavioral insights at scale. www.ariodata.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eb3ce30-8bd6-4983-afe6-537a9a411410