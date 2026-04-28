CMO Council Unveils “Marketing’s Power Partners: AI and the Human Essence,” Revealing Why AI Alone Doesn’t Deliver Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CMO Council, in partnership with WongDoody, today released its latest research report, “Marketing’s Power Partners: AI and the Human Essence — How to Enable Success in the Age of AI” uncovering a widening performance gap between organizations that integrate AI with human marketers and those that do not.

Based on a global survey of 371 senior marketing leaders, the report finds that the most successful organizations—dubbed “Power Partners”—are not those adopting AI the fastest, but those redesigning workflows to combine machine intelligence with human judgment, creativity and emotional intelligence.

Download the Report Here: https://www.cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/reports/marketings-power-partner-ai-and-the-human-essence

The Performance Divide Is Real—and Growing

The research reveals stark differences in outcomes:

73% of Power Partners report exceeding ROI expectations or achieving clear, measurable returns, compared to just 22% of their peers

report exceeding ROI expectations or achieving clear, measurable returns, compared to just Nearly 70% of Power Partners consistently create strong emotional customer connections, versus 40% of their peers

consistently create strong emotional customer connections, versus 86% of Power Partners see moderate-to-major impact on campaign ROI, compared to 43% of their peers



The report also finds that Power Partners outperform in critical marketing areas such as personalization, creativity, speed-to-market and adaptability.

“Together, AI and human marketers can forge deeper customer relationships, achieve stronger brand differentiation, and realize measurable performance gains,” notes Tom Kaneshige, Chief Content Officer at the CMO Council. “Those who move decisively will build lasting advantage, while those who hesitate risk falling further behind as the gap continues to widen.”

Workflow Redesign Is the Transformation

A key finding: technology adoption without workflow transformation fails.

70% of Power Partners are prepared to redesign workflows for AI-human collaboration, compared to just 7% of their peers

are prepared to redesign workflows for AI-human collaboration, compared to just 94% of Power Partners have defined collaborative content processes, versus 42% of their peers

The report outlines a new operating model built on continuous feedback loops, where AI handles scale and pattern recognition while human marketers guide strategy, meaning and decision-making. The report challenges the prevailing narrative that AI alone drives marketing transformation.

Barriers Holding Most Organizations Back

Despite strong interest and investment in AI, most marketing organizations are struggling to operationalize it.

The report identifies the biggest barriers to effective AI and human marketer collaboration:

Training and AI skills gaps that limit adoption and confidence

that limit adoption and confidence Lack of trust in AI outputs , slowing decision-making and execution

, slowing decision-making and execution Concerns over brand authenticity , particularly in automated content and interactions

, particularly in automated content and interactions Poor data readiness , with fragmented or low-quality data undermining AI effectiveness

, with fragmented or low-quality data undermining AI effectiveness Difficulty defining roles between human marketers and AI systems



These challenges are primarily organizational and cultural. Many teams are attempting to layer AI onto existing processes rather than rethinking how marketing work gets done. This results in stalled pilots, underwhelming ROI, and missed opportunities to compete with more advanced peers.

Regional and Business Model Breakouts

The report includes breakouts showing how these trends are shaped by geography and business model. In the United States, organizations are further along in AI adoption and ROI, but struggle to maintain emotional resonance at scale. Europe faces more structural constraints, with fragmented, AI-ready data limiting returns. In APAC, the challenge is more cultural, with resistance to change slowing progress despite growing investment.

The divide is just as clear across business models: B2C and hybrid organizations are significantly more likely to achieve strong ROI and are far more prepared to redesign workflows for AI-human collaboration, while B2B organizations lag, often treating AI as a productivity layer.

The Future: Collaborative Intelligence

As AI reshapes buyer behavior, channels and decision-making, the stakes are rising. Brands are no longer just marketing to people but increasingly marketing to machines that influence purchasing decisions. If your marketing team’s value is defined by tasks, AI will replace it. If it’s defined by judgment, AI will amplify it.

"This research shows that AI delivers its greatest value when paired with human intuition. The leaders in this space aren’t just adopting AI—they’re intentionally designing collaboration into their marketing,” said Skyler Mattson, CEO of WongDoody. "The real competitive edge isn’t the volume of data AI can process; it’s the human insight that turns that data into a compelling brand story.”

About the CMO Council

Marking its 25th Anniversary in 2026, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide-range of global industries. The CMO Council’s 16,000+ members control more than $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include over 65,000 global marketing and sales executives in over 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. Regional chapters and advisory boards are active in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Council’s strategic interest groups include the Customer Experience Board, Digital Marketing Performance Center, Brand Inspiration Center, Marketing Supply Chain Institute, GeoBranding Center, and the Coalition to Leverage and Optimize Sales Effectiveness (CLOSE). To learn more, visit https://www.cmocouncil.org.

About WongDoody

WongDoody is the creative and technology agency from Infosys that creates intelligent marketing and experiences helping unlock what’s next for people and brands. With 22 studios and 2000+ employees around the globe, we serve clients in more than 55 countries with radically relevant human-centered creativity that solves business problems and transforms businesses through digital marketing that unlocks future potential with AI-driven marketing, data-backed strategies, intelligent products, services and platforms, virtual and augmented reality, digital twins, and next-gen AI content that people love. For more information visit https://www.wongdoody.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Sugarman

ksugarman@cmocouncil.com

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