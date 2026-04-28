TrueCommerce Appoints Sean Flynn as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Connected Supply Chain Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global supplier of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced the appointment of Sean Flynn as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment marks a significant step forward as TrueCommerce accelerates its product-led, AI-forward growth strategy to meet the rising demand for real-time, connected supply chain infrastructure.

Supply chains worldwide are under mounting pressure. Rising market complexity, the shift to real-time operations, and the need for greater speed and control are pushing businesses to rethink how they connect with trading partners. TrueCommerce is actively driving that transformation, with Flynn’s appointment reinforcing its commitment to continued growth.

“We are excited to welcome Sean to the TrueCommerce leadership team,” said Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce. “Sean brings a proven track record of driving multi-year revenue growth and operational discipline at global scale in exactly this space. His deep expertise in supply chain technology, combined with his passion for customers and partners, makes him the right leader at the right moment. We’re helping businesses move smarter and faster across the supply chain, and Sean is a critical part of that mission.”

Flynn comes to TrueCommerce from Avalara, where he just completed a similar transformative growth chapter, scaling the business to new heights. Prior to that, he spent years in senior leadership at IBM's Sterling Commerce division, cultivating a deep passion for the supply chain technology ecosystem and the customers and partners it serves.

“TrueCommerce is at a pivotal moment, with strong fundamentals and a clear opportunity to deliver greater value in an increasingly complex supply chain landscape,” said Flynn. “Under Bill Glass’s leadership, we’re focused on innovation that gives customers and partners a competitive edge, helping them move faster, and grow with confidence.”

TrueCommerce is trusted by thousands of global customers and partners across retail, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics helping them connect, transact, and expand their business. The company's end-to-end platform enables seamless collaboration across the supply chain, from EDI and order management to fulfilment and direct-to-consumer capabilities.

Sean Flynn's appointment comes as TrueCommerce continues to invest in AI-driven innovation, backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), one of the most experienced technology-focused private equity firms in the industry.

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. For more information, visit www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3582ce96-f90b-435c-b91c-e79c73cf9454