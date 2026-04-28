VistaShares’ AI Infrastructure ETF (AIS) a Top Performer in Its Morningstar Category, Passes $350 Million in Assets

Firm’s “bill of materials” approach to thematic investing has quickly separated it from legacy firms in the space

VistaShares’ electrification ETF (POW) also a top YTD performer

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares , the leading issuer of actively-managed Liquid Alternative ETFs offering investment strategies previously confined to the realm of top hedge funds and institutional investors, today shared an update on performance and growth for its VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle® ETF (AIS), which was ranked in the top 1% of its respective Morningstar categories for calendar year 2025 (AIS: U.S. Fund – Technology, 251 funds), pushing the fund’s AUM past the $350 million mark.



“When we founded VistaShares, we knew the thematic investing category needed a full reboot,” said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “Rather than diluting the opportunities a transformative theme can deliver, which outmoded market cap-weighted approaches were too often guilty of doing, we sought to apply our patent-pending ‘Bill of Materials’ approach to identify where capital is actually being deployed.”

“Hands-on experience has been crucial to our approach from the beginning as well,” Patti added. “Real understanding of structural shifts comes from the people driving them, and that’s why we rely on direct input from operators and investors actively building the future. The result is a fund like AIS and we’re thrilled not only with how this ETF has been performing but also with the response it has received from investors.”

VistaShares’ leadership team combines deep experience across finance and technology. CEO Adam Patti, with decades of experience building and growing ETF lineups, works closely with co-founder Jon McNeill, co-founder of DVx Ventures and former President of Tesla. Both are part of an investment committee that also includes Robert Whitelaw, former Dean of NYU Stern Undergraduate College; David Fetherstonhaugh, formerly of Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital; Sunny Madra, former President of Groq; and Justin Lopas, Co-Founder of Base Power; and Ian Cinnamon, Co-Founder and CEO of Apex Space.

This operator-led perspective helped AIS rank in the top 1% of its Morningstar category (U.S. Fund – Technology) for calendar year 2025 out of 251 funds.

AIS has outperformed many traditional AI approaches since inception and over the past year. In its first 16 months, AIS has gathered approximately $350 million in AUM while having a cumulative performance of +176.57% over the past year and +131.48% since its December 4, 2024 inception (Source: Bloomberg market price as of 4.24.26).



For standardized performance: AIS: https://www.vistashares.com/etf/ais/#performance

The same team behind AIS has also been responsible for the strong start by the VistaShares Electrification Supercycle® ETF (POW). POW targets the companies behind today's surge in grid capex; the transformer, substation, and T&D suppliers actually earning those headline dollars. The U.S. power bottleneck isn't generation; it's transmission and distribution.

“For investors looking for differentiated ways to access the ongoing AI boom, AIS equals compute; POW equals power,” continued Patti. “AI doesn’t scale digitally, it scales physically, and these two funds are well positioned for investors looking to access the true drivers and beneficiaries of the multi-year AI infrastructure buildout that is just getting started.”

This milestone asset mark for AIS arrives shortly after the full VistaShares ETF lineup surpassed $1 billion in AUM.

For more information and updates from VistaShares, please visit www.VistaShares.com and follow the firm on Linkedin @VistaShares , and on X @VistaSharesX .

About VistaShares

VistaShares, the leader in Liquid Alternative ETFs, strives to deliver innovative investment solutions for today’s investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering three distinct strategies. Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles® that we believe are poised for significant growth. Target 15™ option-income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio. BitBonds™ ETFs, a fixed income alternative, are designed to deliver twice the US Treasury yield with weekly distributions.

Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (844) 875-2288.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

For standardized performance and the fund prospectus:

AIS: https://www.vistashares.com/etf/ais/#performance , https://www.vistashares.com/etf/ais/#documents

POW: https://www.vistashares.com/etf/pow/#performance, https://www.vistashares.com/etf/pow/#documents

Important Information:

Morningstar classifies funds into categories based on similar investment objectives and strategies. Morningstar percentile rankings are based on a fund’s total return compared to its Morningstar Category of exchange-traded and open-end mutual funds. The highest percentile rank is 1 and the lowest percentile rank is 100. For the trailing one-year period through 12/31/2025, the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle® ETF (AIS) ranked in the top 1% of 251 funds in the U.S. Fund – Technology category. The funds’ rankings may have been lower were it not for fee waivers in effect during the ranking period.

Rankings are relative to a peer group and do not necessarily mean the fund had high or positive total returns. Morningstar updates its fund rankings daily. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



Artificial Intelligence Risk: Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence typically have high research and capital expenditures and, as a result, their profitability can vary widely, if they are profitable at all. The space in which they are engaged is highly competitive and issuers’ products and services may become obsolete very quickly. These companies are heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights.



Electric Vehicle Industry Risk: Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry are dependent upon consumer demand for electric vehicles in an automotive sector that is generally competitive, cyclical, and volatile. If the market for electric vehicles (EVs) does not develop as expected, develops more slowly, or if demand decreases, the business prospects, financial condition, and operating results of companies in the EV industry may be harmed.

Electrical Grid Technologies and Energy Solutions Industry Risk: Electric grid and solutions companies are subject to numerous challenges that could significantly impact their financial performance. As the demand for efficient electricity management, renewable energy storage, and innovative power solutions grows, these companies must continuously invest in research, development, and infrastructure to stay competitive. This can lead to high capital expenditures and increased operational costs required for powering market share.

Consumer Discretionary Sector Risk: The success of electrical consumer product manufacturers and retailers is tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and global economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence. Success depends heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending, especially when it comes to green or clean renewable energy solutions.

Equity Market Risk: Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Technology Sector Risks: The Fund will invest substantially in companies in the technology sector, and therefore the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting this sector. Market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technological advances could have a significant effect on the value of the Fund’s investments.

Foreign Securities Risk: Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Swap Agreements Risk: Swap agreements are entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period which may range from one day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined reference or underlying securities or instruments.

Index Strategy Risk: The Fund’s strategy is linked to an Index maintained by the Index Provider that exercises complete control over the Index.

New Sub-Adviser Risk: The Sub-Adviser is a newly formed entity and has no experience with managing an exchange-traded fund, which may limit the Sub-Adviser’s effectiveness. The Sub-Adviser defines an “AI company” as a company that, based upon publicly available revenue data derives at least 50% of their revenues from or have at least 50% of their assets invested in or have the potential to generate 50% of their revenues from or have at least 50% of their assets devoted to the production, development and/or operation of (i) high-performance semiconductors used for AI (artificial intelligence) related hardware & software, (ii) AI related datacenters, and/or (iii) AI enabled applications.

New Fund Risk: The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have an extensive track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Media contact: Chris Sullivan

Craft & Capital

chris@craftandcapital.com



