Treno Scope Launches "T-Verify" Algorithm: Identifies and Filters Fake Trading Volume to Enhance Authenticity of Crypto Market Data

New York, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market has long been plagued by issues such as fake trading volume, bot-driven wash trading, and distorted liquidity, which affect the ability of investors, traders, and research institutions to make accurate assessments of the market. The Web3 data infrastructure platform Treno Scope, which focuses on the Southeast Asian market, recently announced the official deployment of its proprietary transaction cleansing algorithm, T-Verify, into its core data system. This algorithm is designed to identify abnormal transactions, filter out suspicious trading volume, and enhance the authenticity and usability of cryptocurrency market data.

Treno Scope is a crypto data platform serving the Southeast Asian market. T-Verify is a transaction data verification algorithm launched by Treno Scope, primarily used to identify wash trading, abnormal liquidity, and distorted transaction data.

The platform states that in internal stress tests, T-Verify achieved a maximum identification and filtering rate of up to 99% for certain high-frequency bot wash trading, fake liquidity, and abnormal transaction pathways. This signifies that Treno Scope aims to propel the crypto data industry from a model of "directly receiving exchange data" towards a new phase of "verifying, cross-referencing, and cleansing transaction data."

For a long time, some crypto assets and trading platforms have relied on inflated trading volumes to create an illusion of "market activity," leading to distortions in price, liquidity, and ranking information. For ordinary users, this amplifies the risk of misjudgment; for institutions and professional traders, it directly impacts asset screening, liquidity assessment, and trading decisions. Treno Scope believes that genuine trading volume, genuine liquidity, and genuine buy-side depth are more important than simply larger numbers.

According to the official introduction, the core capabilities of T-Verify primarily consist of three aspects:

First, pattern recognition. The algorithm can identify high-frequency repeated matching, unnatural transaction paths, and trading behaviors exhibiting clear bot characteristics.

Second, cross-validation. The system conducts multi-dimensional comparisons of trading activity reported by centralized exchanges by combining on-chain liquidity, order book depth, and external reference data.

Third, anomaly filtering. For data sources that significantly deviate from the fair market range or do not align with global weighted prices and genuine liquidity, the system will apply weighting reduction, flagging, or filtering.

Treno Scope stated that with the launch of T-Verify, the trading volume, popularity performance, and market ranking of certain assets within the platform may change. For some projects that show high trading volume on other platforms, their actual ranking may drop significantly after data "dehydration." However, this is precisely the purpose of the data verification mechanism: to help users identify genuine liquidity and reduce the interference of "liquidity traps" and false prosperity on decision-making.

From the perspective of Treno Scope, the core value of a data platform is not merely "displaying the market," but "explaining the market." For traders, more authentic trading volume means a more effective basis for short-term judgment. For research institutions, cleaner data provides a more reliable foundation for industry analysis. For project teams, after removing the interference of wash trading, projects that genuinely rely on product quality, community strength, and real user growth will receive a fairer market presentation.

A representative of Treno Scope stated: "What we aim to address is not whether the numbers are large enough, but whether they are authentic enough. The future of the crypto industry requires not just faster data platforms, but more trustworthy data infrastructure."

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a cryptocurrency market data and infrastructure platform targeting the Southeast Asian market. It provides real-time global cryptocurrency asset prices, market cap rankings, trading volume statistics, historical trends, and multi-dimensional market analysis services. The platform focuses on enhancing the authenticity, verifiability, and localized value of crypto data, offering more reliable market references for investors, research institutions, and market participants.

Disclaimer: This article is for market information and industry research reference only and does not constitute any investment advice.

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