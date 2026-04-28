C J Roofing & Renewables Ltd Announces Comprehensive Roofing and Solar Energy Services Across Hampshire

Portsmouth, UK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C J Roofing & Renewables Ltd, a Portsmouth-based contractor co-owned by Directors Jack Shaw and Connor Stanley, has announced its full range of traditional roofing and solar energy services for residential and commercial properties across Portsmouth and Hampshire.



The fully insured company combines roofing expertise with renewable energy installation under a single contractor. Shaw and Stanley bring over 15 years of combined experience in the trade and personally oversee every project from initial consultation to final inspection. Customers deal directly with the owners throughout the process, with no intermediary call centres or middlemen involved.



“We started this company because we saw a gap between traditional roofing contractors and solar installers, and we knew we could do both properly,” said Connor Stanley, Director. “Jack and I handle every job personally. When someone calls us, they speak directly to one of us, and we’re on-site making sure the work is done right. That’s the standard we set from day one.”



Roofing Services Across Multiple Systems



The announced roofing services cover inspection, installation, and repair across tiled, slate, flat, GRP, single-ply, and EPDM rubber roofing systems. Property owners needing work across different roof types can engage a single contractor rather than sourcing separate specialists for each system.



The company also provides roof damage repair, including work related to storm and wind damage, giving Hampshire property owners access to a local team for urgent weather-related issues.



Solar Panel Installation and Repair



Alongside its roofing work, C J Roofing & Renewables Ltd offers solar panel installation and repair. Because the same team handles both the roof structure and the solar system, property owners considering solar energy can have their roof assessed and any necessary structural work completed by the same contractor fitting the panels.



Roofline, Chimney, and Cladding Services



The announced service range extends beyond the roof surface to include gutter installation, repair, and cleaning; soffit and fascia installation and repair; chimney removal and repointing; and cement board and PVC cladding. These services are available as standalone work or alongside broader roofing projects.



Direct, Owner-Led Service



A central element of the company’s approach is that both Shaw and Stanley remain directly involved in every project. Property owners communicate with the directors themselves rather than through a separate sales or scheduling team, an approach the company maintains across both residential and commercial work throughout Hampshire and the South of England.



Property owners in Portsmouth and Hampshire interested in roofing or solar energy services can request a quote through the company’s website.



About C J Roofing & Renewables Ltd



C J Roofing & Renewables Ltd is a fully insured roofing and solar energy contractor based in Portsmouth, Hampshire, co-owned by Directors Jack Shaw and Connor Stanley. With over 15 years of combined trade experience, the company provides roofing, solar panel, guttering, chimney, and cladding services for residential and commercial properties across Hampshire and the South of England.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: C J Roofing & Renewables Ltd

Address: 78 Shaftesbury Avenue, Waterlooville, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO7 5HT

Phone: 02393873756

Website: https://cjroofing-r.com



https://thenewsfront.com/c-j-roofing-renewables-ltd-announces-comprehensive-roofing-and-solar-energy-services-across-hampshire/