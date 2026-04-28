GraniteShares Expands YieldBOOST(TM) Lineup with Launch of CRY and XEY ETFs

New YieldBOOST TM ETFs Tied to Circle Internet Group and Ether

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an ETF issuer specializing in high-conviction and income-oriented ETFs, today announced the launch of two new additions to its YieldBOOSTTM lineup: the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM CRCL ETF (NASDAQ: CRY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Ether ETF (NASDAQ: XEY). Both funds will begin trading on April 28, 2026.

The new funds are designed for investors seeking the potential to generate income from some of the market’s most closely followed themes: Circle Internet Group and Ether.

“We continue to see strong investor interest in income-oriented ETFs linked to innovative companies and digital assets. With the launch of CRY and XEY, we are expanding the YieldBOOSTTM lineup, which has grown to more than $435 million in AUM (as of April 24, 2026), to provide investors with additional tools to potentially generate income from two areas that have seen increased investor interest.”

- Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, GraniteShares

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM ETFs are actively managed and seek to generate income by employing an options1 strategy, generally involving the sale of put options2 on an underlying ETF or security. The strategy is designed to seek current income, although there can be no assurance that the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM CRCL ETF (NASDAQ: CRY)

The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM CRCL ETF seeks to generate current income by selling put options2 linked to Circle Internet Group. Circle has emerged as one of the leading companies associated with digital payments and stablecoin infrastructure, and has attracted growing investor attention amid increasing adoption of blockchain-based financial services.

CRY may appeal to investors who are constructive on the long-term outlook for Circle and are primarily seeking an income-oriented approach rather than direct ownership of the stock.

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Ether ETF (NASDAQ: XEY)

The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Ether ETF seeks to generate current income through an options1 strategy linked to Ether performance. Ether is the native digital asset of the Ethereum blockchain and is widely used across decentralized finance, tokenization, and blockchain-based applications.

As investor interest in Ethereum-related products continues to expand, XEY is designed to provide an alternative approach for investors seeking income potential tied to Ether rather than solely relying on changes in the price of the digital asset.

“Yield-oriented strategies have increasingly become part of how investors access both equities and digital assets,” Will Rhind added. “We believe CRY and XEY may provide additional income-oriented approaches for investors interested in these markets."

The launch follows the continued expansion of GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM platform, which includes income-focused ETFs linked to a range of high-profile companies and investment themes.

Fund Details



About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Founded in 2016 by William “Will” Rhind and headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. The firm offers a range of leveraged, income-oriented, and thematic ETFs, including its YieldBOOSTTM platform and single-stock leveraged ETF lineup.

GraniteShares is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and has $11.35 billion in assets under management as of April 24, 2026.

For more information, visit graniteshares.com.

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1 An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2 A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific date (the expiration date)

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Carefully read the prospectus or summary prospectus before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of their investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETFs

The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETF’s share increases in values

The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETF’s share declines, which may not be offset by the income received by the Funds,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETFs.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.