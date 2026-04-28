Fuel Tech Announces Air Pollution Control Contracts Valued at Approximately $10 Million

WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced the award of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts valued at approximately $10 million with domestic utility and industrial customers.

The new awards were led by a contract that calls for the integration of Fuel Tech’s Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) pollution control technology with two new natural gas-fired turbines for a large, publicly-owned Midwest municipal utility. These new turbines will increase the plant’s output by approximately 100 MW and enable the utility to better meet the region’s rapidly growing electricity demand driven by population growth, as well as to support commercial activities related to manufacturing expansion and data center projects.

The expanded generating station is expected to become operational in 2029. Fuel Tech is expected to commence engineering work immediately with equipment deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2027.

Two orders were received from our historical industrial customer base, one for a customer in the South for an upgrade to its NOxOUT® Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) system. Fuel Tech’s SNCR technology is a proven solution for utility and industrial combustion unit owners looking to comply with more stringent NO x control requirements. Delivery of the upgrade will be completed in Q3 2026. The second was from an industrial customer in the Midwest for an enhancement to its SCR system which is also expected to be completed in Q3 of this year.

“We are proud to support this municipal utility plant expansion and to play a role in meeting this area’s growing demand for energy,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “This project is designed to enhance the reliability of the grid to enable a more resilient grid system in support of commercial activities and data center construction.

“Investments in power infrastructure are increasing across the country, and Fuel Tech’s suite of emissions control solutions are designed to deliver clean, reliable power to communities. Securing this contract is a testament to our continual focus on business development and a reflection of our reputation in the emissions control industry. Additionally, we continue to support our historical industrial customer base as they look to expand their operations on a global basis.”

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Vince Arnone

President and CEO

(630) 845-4500



Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

The Equity Group Inc.

dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

