U.S. Pharmaceutical Market to Reach USD 965 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. pharmaceutical market size is calculated at USD 553.55 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 965 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% for the forecasted period.

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The U.S. has the most supportive environment for the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, with minimal challenges and barriers in the market. The intellectual property system boosts innovation through patent and data protection, while a science-based regulatory system is the strongest in the world. The robust capital markets and science fostered by academic institutions and government research funding strengthen the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. The pharmaceuticals include generic drugs, innovative chemically-derived drugs, biologics, biosimilars, over-the-counter drugs, and more.

The U.S. Pharmaceutical Market: Highlights

The Northeast region held a major revenue share in the market in 2025.

The West Coast region is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

By drug type, the branded drugs segment held the largest revenue share in the U.S. pharmaceutical market in 2025.

By drug type, the biosimilars segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By therapy area, the oncology segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market in 2025.

By therapy area, the rare diseases segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By formulation, the oral drugs segment dominated the market with a share in 2025.

By formulation, the injectable drugs segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment led the market in 2025.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By manufacturer type, the multinational innovator companies segment registered its dominance over the market in 2025.

By manufacturer type, the contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.



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Market Overview

Pharmaceuticals: Transforming the Landscape of Drug Discovery and Development

The generic drugs are innovative pharmaceuticals that are produced and sold by U.S. manufacturers after a generic drug meets the U.S. FDA approval and bioequivalence standards. Generic companies need efficient production methods, focus on earning high profits, and expand distribution chains. The extensive R&D and clinical trials in both humans and animals result in the production of innovative and chemically-derived drugs. The innovators make investments to bring a product to market based on intellectual property rights, patents, and regulatory data protection.

The pharmaceutical companies produce a wide range of biologics, such as vaccines, blood, therapeutic proteins, tissues, blood components, and more, which are also referred to as biotechnology drugs. Biologic medicines are critical in the treatment of autoimmune disorders and cancer, which are also revolutionizing the U.S. pharmaceutical market. The regulatory approval process for biosimilars in developed markets is more complex than for chemical generics and may require costly clinical trials. The U.S. market for over-the-counter drugs will continue to grow due to consumer trends towards self-medication, an aging population, and the conversion of drugs from prescription to over-the-counter medications.

Emerging Sectors in the U.S. Pharmaceutical Market

Precision Medicine: Precision medicine approaches are applied across the R&D portfolio to strengthen the understanding of researchers about disease biology. They also aim to support the development of innovative diagnostic tests and develop novel therapies. They improve clinical trial success and help treat the right patients with the right medicines across oncology, rare diseases, and chronic diseases. Precision medicine reduces trial and error among patients, patients benefit with improved outcomes, and offers ways to pay for only the correct treatment. It also offers efficacy and safety, tailored therapy, and understanding of diseases. The major players in precision medicine are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, BioMarin, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis.

approaches are applied across the R&D portfolio to strengthen the understanding of researchers about disease biology. They also aim to support the development of innovative diagnostic tests and develop novel therapies. They improve clinical trial success and help treat the right patients with the right medicines across oncology, rare diseases, and chronic diseases. Precision medicine reduces trial and error among patients, patients benefit with improved outcomes, and offers ways to pay for only the correct treatment. It also offers efficacy and safety, tailored therapy, and understanding of diseases. The major players in precision medicine are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, BioMarin, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Regenerative Medicine: The leading regenerative medicine companies in the U.S. are Abeona Therapeutics, Accelerated Biosciences, Acepodia, Adjuvant Partners, Advanced Solutions, Aegle Therapeutics, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Alkahest, and many more. The clinical evaluation of regenerative therapeutics and stem cell biology has brought many breakthroughs in the U.S. pharmaceutical market. The pharmaceutical industry is adopting new technologies in regenerative medicine and stem cell biology.

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The U.S. Pharmaceutical Market: Regional Analysis

The Northeast region held a major revenue share in the market in 2025, owing to the aim of expanding domestic drug manufacturing and major manufacturing and research projects announced by the leading pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. Research suggests that dozens of companies are committed to building more manufacturing sites in the U.S., driven by a total investment of $270 billion over the next five to 10 years. These efforts are majorly observed in the Northeast U.S., including New England and Mid-Atlantic states. New York holds a third position in the nation and third among northeastern U.S. states for life science funding.

The West Coast region is expected to host the fastest-growing position in the U.S. pharmaceutical market in the coming years due to the leading position of the West Coast region's healthcare products and injectable drugs. The San Francisco Bay Area on the West Coast continues to lead in venture capital funding and is a hub for biologics, oncology, and cell and gene therapy. The major players are building new centers in this region to boost innovation, and are driven by strategic mergers and acquisitions and new regional hubs.

Global Pharmaceutical Market Growth

The pharmaceutical market is valued at US$ 1,772.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to maintain steady growth, reaching US$ 1,881.67 billion in 2026 and US$ 3,219.76 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.15%.

The U.S. Pharmaceutical Market: Segmentation Analysis

Drug Type Insights

The branded drugs segment held the largest revenue share in the U.S. pharmaceutical market in 2025, owing to the extensive clinical trials and approval from the U.S. FDA for these original products that are developed and marketed by pharmaceutical companies. They are patent-protected medications and drive medical innovations through R&D, breakthrough treatments, and patent protection. They are known as the most expensive versions of generic medications, and are critical in the continuous development of new treatments.

The biosimilars segment is expected to expand rapidly in the U.S. pharmaceutical market in the coming years due to the safety and effectiveness of these biologic medicines in treating many illnesses. They are used in the treatment of chronic skin diseases, chronic bowel diseases, diabetes, arthritis, macular degeneration, kidney conditions, multiple sclerosis, some cancers, and osteoporosis. Biosimilars have the same dosage and strength, and the same treatment benefits compared with their original biologics.

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Therapy Area Insights

The oncology segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical market in 2025, owing to the major role of pharmaceuticals in making healthcare more affordable, enhancing preventive care, and coordinating care among different healthcare providers. Oncology drug manufacturers help oncologists to resolve issues in workflow and connectivity. The oncology field is expanding due to more new launches, biomarker discoveries, and clinical trials than any other field.

The rare diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the U.S. pharmaceutical market during the forecast period due to the integral role of pharmaceuticals in protecting data privacy in the discovery of rare drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are establishing robust data-sharing frameworks. These frameworks are critical in rare disease research to protect patient privacy while boosting the ethical use of information.

Formulation Insights

The oral drugs segment led the U.S. pharmaceutical market in 2025, owing to different types of oral medications that are present in the form of capsules, solid tablets, chewable tablets, and others. The painkillers and many antibiotics are available in the form of powder form or granules that are usually dissolved in water to be swallowed. Tablets are simple to manufacture and are easy to store for a long time.

The injectable drugs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the U.S. pharmaceutical market in the upcoming period due to the growing importance of injectables in modern medicine and healthcare. They deliver precision, effectiveness, and potential to offer complex drug formulations that cannot be obtained by oral medications. Advancements in injectable technology are prefilled syringes, auto-injectors, lyophilized injectables, long-acting injectables, and needle-free injection technology.

Distribution Channel Insights

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical market in 2025, owing to the crucial part of retail pharmacies in healthcare systems. They contribute to the dispensing of a large number of healthcare products and related services. They work with public or private insurance by making contracts for dispensing medicines to both private and public sector outpatients in high-income countries.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the U.S. pharmaceutical market during the predicted timeframe due to their offerings of accessible and convenient platforms for people to purchase their medications. These are virtual stores that offer several pharmaceutical products and avoid the need for in-person visits to traditional pharmacies. Patients are allowed to browse through online catalogs, compare prices, and place orders from the comfort of their workplaces or homes.

Manufacturer Type Insights

The multinational innovator companies segment led the U.S. pharmaceutical market in 2025, owing to the presence of several MNCs like Abbott Laboratories, B Braun, Eli Lily, Fresenius Kabi, GSK, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Sanofi, and many others with their successive footprint in the global market. They focus on mergers and acquisitions that help them reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and adopt new technologies and processes. They are holding a significant portion of the business share.

The contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) segment is expected to grow rapidly in the U.S. pharmaceutical market over the studied period due to their offerings of extensive services and solutions to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The CDMOs deliver various services such as formulation guidance, clinical research and development, smooth manufacturing process, efficient packaging services, analytical and regulatory support, and others. They are critical to pharma and biotech companies for work and resources to develop and launch new drug products in the marketplace.

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The U.S. Pharmaceutical Market Companies

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lily

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Gilead Sciences

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Moderna Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Amgen, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

Viatris Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim USA



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The global pharmaceutical ERP market size was estimated at USD 2.96 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 3.33 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 9.66 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.56% from 2026 to 2035.

The global pharmaceutical grade melatonin market size is calculated at USD 479.9 million in 2024, grew to USD 521 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 1044.3 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.56% between 2025 and 2034.

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market size was estimated at US$ 167.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$ 337.89 billion by 2035, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% from 2026 to 2035. The pharmaceutical CDMOs are growing due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical products.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market size is projected to reach USD 32.51 billion by 2035, growing from USD 14.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global pharmaceutical spray drying market size is calculated at USD 2.37 in 2024, grew to USD 2.55 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 4.93 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2025 and 2034.

The global pharmaceutical secondary packaging market size is calculated at USD 43.11 in 2024, grew to USD 45.24 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 69.45 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2025 and 2034.

The global pharmaceutical testing services market size is calculated at US$ 4.72 in billion 2025, grew to US$ 5.22 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 12.86 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.54% between 2026 and 2035.

The global pharmaceutical water market size was estimated at US$ 38.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 107.15 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.25% from 2024 to 2034.

The global pharmaceutical intermediate CDMO market size was estimated at USD 43.45 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 46.72 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 89.72 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.52% from 2026 to 2035.

The global pharmaceutical electronic distribution market size was estimated at USD 70.27 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 76.27 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 159.46 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2026 to 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Biosimilars



By Therapy Type

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Others (Dermatology, Gastrointestinal, Autoimmune, etc.)

By Formulation

Oral Drugs

Injectable Drugs

Topical & Inhalation Drugs



By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others (Mail order, Specialty Distributors)

By Manufacturer Type

Multinational Innovator Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Generic Manufacturers



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