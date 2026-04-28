Global Sleep Tracking Device Market Projected to Reach USD 129.12 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Sleep Tracking Device Market size valued at USD 31.35 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 129.12 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 15.22% during 2026-2035. The growing demand for small, light, wrist-based wearables that provide continuous, non-intrusive monitoring is driving the global market for sleep tracking devices. Better comfort, sophisticated sensors, and precise monitoring of activity, oxygen saturation, and heart rate variability promote daily and nightly use, boosting acceptance globally.

Tracking Device Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 31.35 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 129.12 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 15.22%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Sleep Tracking Device Market is projected to grow from USD 9.29 Billion in 2025 to USD 29.50 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.83%. Growth is driven by high wearable adoption, rising sleep health awareness, advanced digital health infrastructure, and increasing use of preventive and remote health monitoring solutions.

Increasing Awareness for Sleep’s Impact on Physical and Mental Health Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing knowledge of how sleep affects both physical and mental health is driving the global market for sleep tracking devices. The increasing frequency of sleep-related problems associated with stress, extended work hours, and lifestyle variables is driving demand. The growing popularity of smartwatches and other linked wearables, which easily interface with smartphones, fitness applications, and wellness platforms, encourages widespread use.

Major Sleep Tracking Device Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Apple Inc.

Fitbit (Google)

Samsung Electronics

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Withings (Nokia Health)

Philips Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

Oura Health Ltd.

Sleepace

Polar Electro Oy

Eight Sleep Inc.

Dreem SAS

Nox Medical

Emfit Ltd.

Beddit (Apple brand)

Sleep Number Corporation

Zepp Health (Amazfit)

Whoop, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The segment of wearable sleep trackers generated the largest revenue share of around 57.28% in 2025 owing to the high penetration of advanced wearable gadgets. The category of non-wearable sleep trackers is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 16.04% from 2026 to 2035 owing to growing preference for touchless sleep tracking systems.

By Technology

The actigraphy-based sleep tracking method held the maximum market share of 61.35%, driven by its wide use and clinical acceptability in monitoring the sleep-wake cycle. AI-based sleep analysis and multisensors are anticipated to have the maximum CAGR of around 16.87% during 2026 to 2035, owing to rising use of algorithms for analysis of heart rate variation, respiration, body movements, and environment variables.

By Application

The segment with the highest market share accounted for approximately 42.16% of the market in 2025 due to growing awareness among consumers about sleep health, fitness trend, and increasing use of digital health applications. Clinical health tracking is expected to record the highest growth rate or CAGR of around 15.98% from 2026 to 2035 as hospitals will be adopting more sleep tracking devices as part of the clinical process.

By Connectivity

The Bluetooth and connectivity category was the most dominant one with around 64.22%, backed up by its low power usage and easy pairing with smartphone devices. The Wi-Fi connectivity market is predicted to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of around 15.74% due to the rising need for data transfer via clouds and integration into a connected health care system in the household.

By End User

The individual consumer was found to be holding the largest market share of about 49.63% in 2025 due to the rising demand for wearable health technologies among consumers and their growing interest in preventive healthcare and self-monitoring. It is expected that hospitals and sleep clinics would post the fastest CAGR of about 16.11% during 2026 to 2035, owing to the rising adoption of sleep monitoring technologies in the diagnostic process.

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Sleep Tracking Device Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Wearable sleep tracking devices

Non-wearable sleep monitors

By Technology

Actigraphy-based sleep tracking

AI-based sleep analytics and multi-sensor technology

By Application

Clinical health monitoring

Sleep monitoring & management application

Personal wellness and lifestyle improvement

By Connectivity

Bluetooth and connectivity

Wi-Fi connectivity

By End User

Individual consumers

Hospitals

Sleep clinics

Home healthcare providers

Regional Insights:

With a 38% market share, North America dominates the sleep tracking device market thanks to its robust digital health infrastructure and widespread use of wearable technology. The widespread use of sensors that monitor heart rate, activity, and oxygen levels is supported by growing awareness of the importance of sleep for general wellbeing.

The market for sleep tracking devices in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.60% between 2026 and 2035 due to factors such as expanding wearable technology use, rising health consciousness, and rising disposable incomes. Long work hours and stressful lifestyles are driving up demand for sleep tracking devices.

Recent Developments:

September, 2025 : Apple introduces groundbreaking health features to support conditions impacting billions of people, Apple Watch delivers new sleep apnea notifications.

: Apple introduces groundbreaking health features to support conditions impacting billions of people, Apple Watch delivers new sleep apnea notifications. August, 2025: Fitbit has rolled out a sleep tracking update that makes sleep stage measurements more precise and captures brief awakenings that were previously missed, resulting in more accurate reflection of a night’s rest, while indicating further improvements are planned.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE TRENDS ANALYSIS – helps you understand market penetration through user adoption rates, growth across wellness, clinical, and sports applications, and active user base by device type.

– helps you understand market penetration through user adoption rates, growth across wellness, clinical, and sports applications, and active user base by device type. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the adoption of actigraphy, HRV, and EEG-based technologies, along with AI-driven analytics and cloud-connected platforms.

– helps you evaluate the adoption of actigraphy, HRV, and EEG-based technologies, along with AI-driven analytics and cloud-connected platforms. ACCURACY & VALIDATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess device reliability through sleep stage detection accuracy, error rates, and data consistency across different device categories.

– helps you assess device reliability through sleep stage detection accuracy, error rates, and data consistency across different device categories. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & STANDARDIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify the share of devices meeting medical and wellness standards, ensuring credibility and clinical acceptance.

– helps you identify the share of devices meeting medical and wellness standards, ensuring credibility and clinical acceptance. USER ENGAGEMENT & BEHAVIORAL INSIGHTS – helps you analyze usage patterns including nightly tracking duration, long-term adherence, and consistency in sleep monitoring.

– helps you analyze usage patterns including nightly tracking duration, long-term adherence, and consistency in sleep monitoring. CUSTOMER SATISFACTION & RETENTION METRICS – helps you gauge user experience through satisfaction levels, repeat usage, and retention rates across device segments.

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Sleep Tracking Device Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 31.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 129.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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