ParaZero to Showcase DefendAir Counter-UAS Solutions at Three Major International Defense Exhibitions

Kfar Saba, Israel, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced its participation in three major international defense exhibitions in the coming weeks, where it will showcase its advanced DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS).

The exhibitions include:

Modern Day Marine (April 28-30, 2026, Washington, D.C.) – The premier event dedicated to the U.S. Marine Corps, focusing on expeditionary and littoral warfare capabilities.

BSDA – Black Sea Defense & Aerospace (May 13-15, 2026, Bucharest, Romania) – The leading defense and aerospace exhibition in the Black Sea region, attracting NATO members and regional armed forces.

SOF Week (May 18-21, 2026, Tampa, Florida) – The premier global event for Special Operations Forces and United States Special Operations Command ( USSOCOM ) , bringing together elite operators and international partners.

At these three exhibitions, ParaZero will present its DefendAir family of products, featuring the company’s net-based multi-layered solutions ranging from autonomous interception and perimeter defense systems to portable, operator-controlled tools designed to address diverse aerial threat scenarios. DefendAir is a multi-layered, soft-kill Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) solution featuring patented net-launching technology that enables non-kinetic interception of hostile drones with minimal collateral damage.

DefendAir, sets the standards of not lethal, yet kinetic CUAS warfare and has previously demonstrated 100% interception success in multiple field trials and is designed to protect troops, infrastructure, and urban environments from evolving unmanned aerial threats.

“Participating in these prestigious exhibitions allows us to engage directly with key decision-makers across the U.S. Marine Corps, European NATO forces, and the global Special Operations community,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. “We believe that these three exhibitions will provide us with a prime oppurtunity for global exposure and reaching key defense palyers. DefendAir’s lightweight, operator-focused design is ideally suited for the evolving threats in modern asymmetric warfare, and we look forward to demonstrating its proven performance.”

Attendees and interested parties are invited to schedule meetings with the ParaZero team via the following link: https://wkf.ms/4mH1Gg9

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ParaZero’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

michal@efraty.com