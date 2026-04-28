Medical Robotics Market Size to Grow USD 102.75 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Medical Robotics Market was valued at USD 23.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 102.75 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2026-2035.”

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth Globally

The number of patients in need of complicated surgical and rehabilitative treatments that rely on new robotic technology is growing due to the fast rise in the incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, neurologic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. Robotic systems are particularly well-suited to handle the pressing issue of rehabilitative capacity, which is being brought on by the sharp shift in the global population's demographics towards older age structures. Medical robots enable more complex treatments to be carried out on patients too unstable for conventional open surgery by reducing surgical stress and recuperation time, hence expanding the eligible patient group.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon/DePuy Synthes)

Smith & Nephew plc

Globus Medical, Inc

NuVasive, Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

Renishaw plc

Cyberdyne Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Lifeward, Inc.

Zap Surgical Systems, Inc.

DIH Holdings US, Inc.

Arxium, Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Medical Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 23.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 102.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.19% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Surgical Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Surgical Robotic Systems accounted for the leading segment share of around 44% in 2025, driven by widespread and increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in various high-volume clinical specialties. Due to the combined effects of an aging global population, an increasing burden of neurological disorders, stroke, musculoskeletal disorders, and post-restorative surgery requirements that surpass the capacity of traditional therapy resources, the Rehabilitation Robotic Systems segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.31%.

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics segment accounted for the largest share 45% among the other end users in the Medical Robotics Market in 2025 owing to these institutions being able to implement all the models of the spectrum of the technology from complex multi-arm surgical systems. The ambulatory segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period owing to increasing patient preference for outpatient care in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

Regional Insights:

North America contributed over 30% of the worldwide medical robotics market in 2025 due to the region's high concentration of surgical robotics installations, rehabilitation robotics programs, and advanced medical technology developers, especially in the United States.

Due to rising healthcare infrastructure need, an aging population, and rising healthcare spending, the Asia Pacific region accounted for about 28% of the worldwide medical robotics market in 2025 and continues to be the market's fastest-growing area.

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Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Intuitive Surgical introduced an upgraded da Vinci surgical system with enhanced imaging capabilities and AI-assisted workflow optimization, improving procedural accuracy and efficiency for complex minimally invasive surgeries across North America and Europe.

Medtronic expanded the URO clinical trial, the largest of its kind for robotic-assisted urologic surgery in April 2025, demonstrating excellent safety and efficacy outcomes for the HUGO robotic-assisted surgery system and supporting expanded global regulatory submissions.

Exclusive Sections of the Medical Robotics Market Report (The USPs):

ROBOTIC SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE & CONFIGURATION METRICS – helps you understand system types including ROVs, AUVs, hybrid models, tethered vs untethered systems, and modular payload integration capabilities.

– helps you understand system types including ROVs, AUVs, hybrid models, tethered vs untethered systems, and modular payload integration capabilities. NAVIGATION & POSITIONING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate accuracy in GPS-denied environments using acoustic systems, INS/DVL technologies, and real-time localization and mapping (SLAM).

– helps you evaluate accuracy in GPS-denied environments using acoustic systems, INS/DVL technologies, and real-time localization and mapping (SLAM). PROPULSION & MOBILITY EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you assess thruster performance, maneuverability in complex underwater conditions, energy consumption, and stability across varying depths and currents.

– helps you assess thruster performance, maneuverability in complex underwater conditions, energy consumption, and stability across varying depths and currents. SENSOR & IMAGING SYSTEM CAPABILITIES – helps you analyze sonar performance, optical imaging in low-light environments, environmental sensing accuracy, and 3D mapping capabilities.

– helps you analyze sonar performance, optical imaging in low-light environments, environmental sensing accuracy, and 3D mapping capabilities. AI-DRIVEN DETECTION & DATA PROCESSING METRICS – helps you understand advancements in object detection, classification, sensor fusion, and real-time data processing efficiency.

– helps you understand advancements in object detection, classification, sensor fusion, and real-time data processing efficiency. AUTONOMY & MULTI-ROBOT COORDINATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify the evolution of autonomous path planning, coordinated robotic systems, and overall mission efficiency improvements.

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