ExamWorks Announces Appointment of Isabelle Winkles as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Growth and Strategic Execution

ATLANTA, GA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExamWorks Group (“ExamWorks”), a leading global provider of medical claims management solutions, including independent medical examinations, peer reviews, record retrieval and related risk management services, today announced the appointment of Isabelle Winkles as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Winkles brings extensive experience across strategic finance, capital markets, and global financial leadership. She joins ExamWorks from Braze, where she currently serves as chief financial officer and has played a central role in scaling the organization through its IPO and into its public company phase. In that role, she built and led a global finance organization and oversaw all aspects of financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, capital management and internal controls.

Prior to Braze, Winkles served as vice president of finance and chief of staff to the chief financial officer at Cognizant Technology Solutions, where she supported enterprise-wide finance strategy, governance and operational execution. Earlier in her career, she spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley, where she held a number of senior leadership roles, including managing director in corporate treasury, with responsibility for global capital planning, liquidity management and regulatory engagement.

“As ExamWorks continues to scale, having the right financial leadership in place is critical and we found exactly that with Isabelle,” said Raul Gutierrez, chief executive officer of ExamWorks. “Her deep experience as a public company CFO, combined with her strong strategic and operational capabilities, makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team. She will play a key role in supporting our continued growth and long-term value creation.”

In her role at ExamWorks, Winkles will oversee the company’s global finance organization, including financial strategy, capital allocation, accounting, tax, treasury and investor relations. Her experience in building scalable finance functions will support ExamWorks as it continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy.

“Isabelle joins us at a pivotal moment, and her financial acumen will be instrumental in shaping the decisions that drive value for our business and for the clients we serve,” said Miguel Fernandez de Castro, executive chairman. “We look forward to working closely with her as we continue to strengthen our financial foundation and position the company for its next phase of growth.”

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