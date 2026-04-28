MCW ALERT: Mister Car Wash Shareholders Seeking More Money in Buyout Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a preeminent shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $7 per share buyout of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) by the company’s largest shareholder, private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners. The deal, which does not require public shareholder approval, is expected to close soon.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/mister-car-wash-inc/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

Before the merger was announced, Leonard Green already owned approximately two-thirds of Mister Car Wash’s stock. Pursuant to the deal, Leonard Green proposes will buy the remaining outstanding shares for just $7 per share, which implies a total value for the company of approximately $3.1 billion.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public stockholders are being cashed out for a price that may be well below the company’s true value. Julie & Holleman is also concerned by the fact that Mister Car Wash’s board of directors is not submitting the deal for public shareholder approval. Instead, Leonard Green has approved the deal on its own, without a public shareholder vote.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/mister-car-wash-inc/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or scott@julieholleman.com for more information.

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Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm’s attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com